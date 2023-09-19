American Eagle drills 1%+ copper equivalent over 102 metres at NAK, B.C.

American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE; OTCQB: AMEGF) says it has drilled 102 metres that returned 1.04% copper equivalent at its NAK copper-gold claims northeast of Smithers, B.C. The porphyry property is in the Babine district where past-producers such as Bell and Granisle are located. The property was acquired by American Eagle in 2021.
The company mounted successful drilling programs last year and again this year. The latest assays are of particular significance for their high copper equivalent grades and near-surface locations:
American Eagle says that previous drilling at NAK, beginning as early as 1964, revealed the copper-gold system over more than 1.5 x 1.5 km at shallow depths, averaging 170 metres. Drilling since 2022 explored deeper and discovered what the company believes is significant mineralization along a northerly trend. The property is accessible by road and can be drilled year-round.
A presentation detailing the NAK project is posted on www.AmericanEagleGold.ca.
Comments