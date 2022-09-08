Amex Exploration awarded EcoLogo certification for ESG practices

Amex Exploration (TSXV: AMX; OTC: AMXEF), owner of the Perron gold project in the Abitibi region of Quebec, has received UL 2723 EcoLogo certification verifying the reduced environmental impact of its mineral exploration activities. The accreditation process first began in January 2022.

"Being awarded EcoLogo certification is a proud achievement for our whole team. The EcoLogo certification demonstrates to all our stakeholders, including investors and communities, that a trusted third party has carefully evaluated our operations and procedures to validate that our environmental, social and governance procedures and practices in relation to exploration in Quebec meet or exceed best practices. This certification illustrates our company's commitment to sustainable and responsible mining," Victor Cantore, Amex's president and CEO, said.

Amex's flagship property is the Perron gold prihect located 8 km to the northwest of the village of Normétal, and approximately 110 km north of the town of Rouyn-Noranda. It is fully road accessible year-round by government-maintained highway and forestry roads, and is proximal to power and water services.

The Perron project was originally explored for base metals from 1994 to 1996 by Falconbridge. Amex, formerly known as Minières Coleraine, was later granted an option to acquire 100% of the property, and the option agreement terms have long since been fulfilled.

Since the acquisition of Perron, Amex has made a number of gold and base metal discoveries, namely the Eastern gold zone (which includes the High Grade zone and the Denise zone), the Gratien gold zone, the Central polymetallic zone, the Grey Cat zone, as well as several regional drill results that warrant additional follow-up.

Recent regional exploration programs led to many important new discoveries: the 210 gold zone, Alizée gold zone, the E2 gold zone, Upper High Grade zone, E3 gold zone, and a new copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS)discovery, the QF zone, located 200 metres from gold-hosting High Grade zone.

Amex is currently in the midst of a multi-year 300,000-metre drilling campaign designed to expand the known polymetallic mineralization at the QF zone. A 5,000-metre program was initiated following the zone’s discovery in the second half of 2021.

Earlier this week, the company reported its best intercept at the VMS target to date, with 0.92% copper, 1.6% zinc, 0.08 g/t gold and 12.26 g/t silver over 14.8 metres of core length. It also returned a higher-grade interval entailing 3.1% copper, 0.32% zinc, 0.19 g/t gold and 28.8 g/t silver over 3.6 metres.

For more information, visit www.amexexploration.com.