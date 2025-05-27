Angler Solutions Wins $50K Clean Energy Challenge in Newfoundland and Labrador

Foresight Canada and econext announced that Angler Solutions is the winner of the Clean Energy Optimization Innovation Challenge, funded in part by RBC. Angler Solutions has developed MESO (Model […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff May 26, 2025 At 8:29 pm
Anger Solutions logo.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Foresight Canada and econext announced that Angler Solutions is the winner of the Clean Energy Optimization Innovation Challenge, funded in part by RBC. Angler Solutions has developed MESO (Model for Energy Systems Optimization), a proprietary software tool that integrates advanced geographic information system (GIS) mapping, environmental data, and scenario modelling to support informed decision making when implementing renewable energy projects. 

As the Challenge winners, Angler Solutions will receive a $50,000 CAD cash prize to advance their technology, connect with industry partners, and collaborate with econext to support the growth of Newfoundland and Labrador's green economy. The Challenge received numerous strong applications, including from runner-up Copsys, all with innovative solutions to optimize clean energy production in remote areas.

Foresight Canada has said that Newfoundland and Labrador is rapidly emerging as a global hub for clean energy production, thanks to its nearly 100% renewable electricity grid, significant energy storage potential, untapped clean energy resources, existing port infrastructure, and a skilled workforce.

Foresight Canada’s statement reads: “As Canada’s East Coast continues to scale its renewable energy output, this Challenge will help reduce the costs and improve the performance and reliability of clean energy infrastructure across remote regions of Newfoundland and Labrador. This is essential for the long-term success of future projects in the province, improving financial viability and minimizing environmental impacts.”

Jeanette Jackson, CEO of Foresight, said: “Congratulations to Angler Solutions! Newfoundland and Labrador is already excelling in renewable energy adoption, with a strong foundation in hydroelectric power, and a growing focus on new opportunities like wind and green hydrogen. We can't wait to see how your solution accelerates progress in building a sustainable and resilient energy sector in the region, contributing to both our environmental and economic goals.” 

 Chad LaFitte, manager of innovation at Angler Solutions, stated:“We’re honoured to be recognized as the winner of the econext Clean Energy Infrastructure Optimization Challenge. This achievement validates the hard work of our team at Angler Solutions and the impact of our novel software platform, MESO, or Model for Energy Systems Optimization. MESO enables smarter planning and decision-making for renewable energy projects, optimizing early-stage design and long-term reliability in remote and complex environments. We are deeply grateful for the support from econext, Foresight, ACOA, RBC, and our industry partners. Their backing accelerates MESO's development as we prepare for full commercialization in early 2026, bringing resilient, low-carbon energy solutions to market where they are needed most.”

Learn more about Foresight at www.ForesightCac.com. More information can be found at https://EcoNext.ca.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

May 29 2025 - May 31 2026
2nd International Conference on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Jun 02 2025 - Jun 03 2025
Canadian Carbon Capture Summit 2025
Jun 05 2025 - Jun 07 2025
2nd Global Research Conference on Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering
Jun 09 2025 - Jun 10 2025
2nd World Congress on Recycling and Waste Management

Related Posts