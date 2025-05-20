Anishinabek Nation calls on Ontario government to halt advancement of Bill 5

Bill will not infringe duty to consult, based on Indigenous partnerships: Government MPP

The Anishinabek Nation – a political advocacy group for 39 member First Nations across Ontario – is opposing the current form of Bill 5, Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025. The bill proposes the designation of ‘Special Economic Zones’, ‘Trusted Proponents’, and ‘Designated Projects’ to expedite major project development, including in mining and critical minerals.

Regional map of First Nations represented by The Anishinabek Nation.

The organization representing 70,000 First Nation citizens said the bill, “continues to ignore, violate, and threaten the inherent rights of Anishinabek people and the foundational principles of their treaty relationship with the Crown.”

The statement continued: “The Anishinabek Nation calls upon Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the Government of Ontario to immediately halt the advancement of Bill 5 and begin an engagement process of meaningful consultation, consent, and accommodation, grounded in the spirit and intent of the treaties in this era of reconciliation with First Nations.”

Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige stated: “Bill 5 reflects a dangerous and false narrative that presumes the Government of Ontario has unilateral authority to legislate over lands and resources without consultation or consent from the rightful Anishinabek title holders. This assertion stands in direct violation of Section 109 of the British North America Act, which states that the beneficial interest in lands and resources is subject to “any Interest other than that of the province in the same.” The Honour of the Crown, as interpreted by the courts, requires that these interests include the constitutionally protected Aboriginal and treaty rights of our First Nations across Ontario.”

Grand Council Chief Debassige concluded: “This proposed bill impresses upon the occupants of this land that the provincial government can override its treaty obligations and bypass our inherent rights, which further perpetuates the Government of Ontario’s colonial narrative that is rooted in its self-created misinformation and misunderstanding regarding its lack of authority in the broader constitutional construct and the treaty relationship between the Anishinabek and the Crown. Our lands and resources are not for the province to sell, exploit, or regulate away as economic corridors, especially without our consent.”

The Ontario government, for its part, has been clear in stating that the expedited approvals approach will not neglect Indigenous rights and interests. Sault Ste. Marie MPP Chris Scott – an MPP with the Progressive Conservative government and parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Energy and Mines – stated as such in a statement provided to SooToday when asked about the bill’s impact on Indigenous rights.

Sault Ste. Marie MPP Chris Scott.

“We want to be clear; the proposed legislation is about unlocking Ontario’s true economic potential. The duty to consult obligation will not be compromised as part of this process.

"With geopolitical uncertainties, it has never been more important to work together with First Nations leaders and communities to be a jurisdiction where regulatory processes are reliable and competitive.”

Scott added that such projects are of “common interest for First Nations,” because they support “legacy infrastructure and economic opportunity,” across the province.

“By working in true partnership with First Nations communities, particularly those located near major development opportunities, Ontario is building pathways towards lasting economic reconciliation the right way, together,” he said.

The bill passed second reading at Queen’s Park earlier this month.