Antimony Resources reports more high-grade antimony at Bald Hill

By Joseph Quesnel July 28, 2025 At 7:49 pm
Antimony mineralization at the Bald Hill property in New Brunswick.

Antimony Resources (CSE: ATMY) has uncovered more high-grade antimony zones from its ongoing drill program at the Bald Hill property in New Brunswick, which is under option from Globex.

Antimony Resources completed 3,150 metres of drilling so far this year, with new assay results confirming strong mineralization:

  • Hole BH-25-05 intersected 1.1% Sb over 14.5 metres, between 108.8 and 123.3 metres downhole.
  • Hole BH-25-08 returned 14.91% Sb over 3.0 metres from 88.8 to 91.8 metres, including a high-grade core of 28.76% Sb over 1.7 metres within a massive stibnite zone.
  • Hole BH-25-09 hit 9.85% Sb over 4.3 metres, from 103.6 to 107.9 metres, with a richer zone of 18.19% Sb over 1.8 metres between 104.6 and 106.4 metres.

These intersections represent approximately 75% to 80% of the true widths, according to Antimony Resources.

More assay results from the remaining drill holes are expected within the next three to four weeks as the 2025 drill campaign continues.

Globex Mining retains a strong interest in the Bald Hill Property and is encouraged by the consistent delivery of high-grade results by Antimony Resources, underscoring the project's growing potential.

