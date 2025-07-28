Antimony Resources reports more high-grade antimony at Bald Hill

Antimony Resources (CSE: ATMY) has uncovered more high-grade antimony zones from its ongoing drill program at the Bald Hill property in New Brunswick, which is under option from Globex.
Antimony Resources completed 3,150 metres of drilling so far this year, with new assay results confirming strong mineralization:
These intersections represent approximately 75% to 80% of the true widths, according to Antimony Resources.
More assay results from the remaining drill holes are expected within the next three to four weeks as the 2025 drill campaign continues.
Globex Mining retains a strong interest in the Bald Hill Property and is encouraged by the consistent delivery of high-grade results by Antimony Resources, underscoring the project's growing potential.
