Antimony Resources reports massive antimony bearing stibnite mineralization at Bald Hill

Antimony Resources (CSE: ATMY) reported that James Atkinson, CEO of Antimony Resources, visited the drilling site at the Bald Hill project in New Brunswick to observe the significant antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization in drill core and surface exposures. The property is situated approximately equidistant from Sussex, Fredericton, and St. John in southern New Brunswick.

Stibnite, a mineral rich in antimony, is commonly mined for its antimony content. The recent cancellation of antimony exports by China, combined with a substantial increase in its price, has driven efforts to locate and extract this critical metal in Canada and the United States.

The company has completed over 1600 meters of the proposed 2500-meter drilling program, intersecting sections of massive stibnite and stibnite-bearing breccia in approximately 80% of drill holes, including BH-25-03, 04, and 05. Surface outcroppings containing antimony-bearing mineralization have been discovered over a distance of at least 300 meters. The company anticipates receiving the pending assay results within two to three weeks.

Prospecting efforts have identified zones of massive antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization on the surface, extending the potential southeastward by at least 200 meters from the current drill locations. The identification of these surface exposures, along with the mineralization model, will facilitate the continued drilling program's focus.

Example of Surface Stibnite Occurrence. CREDIT: Antimony Resources.

Jim Atkinson, company CEO, commented: "I recently visited the Bald Hill project and had an opportunity to see the antimony mineralization we have intersected in the drilling so far in the Main zone. It is very impressive to see the actual zones of stibnite (Antimony) in the drill core. I also visited the area of surface exposures and saw massive boulders and outcroppings of stibnite. The location of the actual surface exposures of the antimony mineralized zone will allow more precise targeting of our ongoing drilling. This mapping has allowed us to confirm the trend of the zones."

The company has disclosed findings from previous exploration, including drilling that identified an antimony deposit over 500m long, with widths averaging over three metres and grades of 3% to 4% antimony. A historical NI-43-101 report estimated the drilled area to contain 725,000 to 1,000,000 tonnes grading 4.11% to 5.32% Sb (~30,000 to 40,000 tonnes of antimony).

Antimony Resources plans to drill at least 2,500 metres in 2025 to explore this mineralized zone further. They aim to extend the mineralization north, south, and down dip, as well as expand parallel veins previously discovered. The goal is to calculate an inaugural resource by year-end.

