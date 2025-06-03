ArcelorMittal partners with Sandvik to bolster rotary drilling fleet

ArcelorMittal Mining Canada has chosen Sandvik Mining to supply four Sandvik DR412i rotary blasthole drills for its Quebec operations.

Sandvik has already delivered the first two Sandvik DR412i drills, and it plans to deliver the remaining two by the end of Q3 2025. Sandvik will also commission the drills and provide onsite training support.

These intelligent drills will boost productivity and sustainability at ArcelorMittal’s Mont-Wright mining complex, which annually produces about 26 million metric tons of iron ore concentrate, contributing over 40 percent of the ArcelorMittal Group’s global iron ore supply. Sandvik will also establish a new support facility in Labrador West to deliver aftermarket parts, drilling tools, and technical assistance.

Graeme Weeks, chief operating officer at ArcelorMittal Mining Canada, said: “With the addition of four Sandvik DR412i drills, we’re taking a significant step toward modernizing our equipment fleet and enhancing operational efficiency. These drills’ advanced real-time operator feedback, robust design, cutting-edge technology and environmental features are a natural fit for our sustainability goals and our focus on operational excellence.”

Sandvik DR412i delivers precision and efficiency, offering both rotary and down-the-hole (DTH) drilling capabilities. It drills depths of up to 75.5 metres with the standard mast configuration and up to 32.9 metres with the extended mast configuration, boosting productivity while cutting operational costs. Its centralized service center streamlines maintenance, prevents fluid spills, and enhances environmental safety.

Equipped with Sandvik’s intelligent control system architecture (SICA), the system provides operators with real-time diagnostics and performance feedback, which optimize availability and productivity. It ensures operator protection through advanced safety measures like hands-free pipe handling and ISO-compliant design standards.

Sandvik specialists monitor drill productivity and health data under a 12-month remote monitoring service (RMS) agreement. They use this data to predict and prevent equipment failures while training the workforce at the Mont-Wright mine. This service reduces material waste, saves costs, and improves efficiency significantly.

Kevin McEachern, business line manager for surface drilling at Sandvik Mining, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with ArcelorMittal in integrating our intelligent rotary blasthole drills into their operations. Sandvik DR412i embodies the innovation and dependability needed to meet the demands of modern mining. Its features not only enhance productivity but also contribute to creating safer and more sustainable mining environments, aligning with the values of both Sandvik and ArcelorMittal.”

The investment is part of ArcelorMittal’s broader strategy to strengthen its position as one of the five largest iron ore producers in the world while embracing sustainability.

Weeks added: “With reserves extending over 30 years, our operations are critical to both our community and the global steel market. These state-of-the-art drills are another step in ensuring we meet the world’s growing demand for high-quality iron ore while minimizing our environmental footprint.”

