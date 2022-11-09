Argonaut raises $15M for Magino gold exploration

Argonaut Gold (TSX: AR) is raising $15 million through the issuance of flow-through shares. The proceeds will be spent on exploration at […]
By Marilyn Scales November 9, 2022 At 2:43 pm
Major processing equipment is in the mill and winterization is underway. Credit: Argonaut Gold

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Argonaut Gold (TSX: AR) is raising $15 million through the issuance of flow-through shares. The proceeds will be spent on exploration at the Magino gold project.

Magino, site of a former mine, is located about 40 km northeast of Wawa, Ont. Development is underway with the second quarter of 2023 the target for first gold production. Argonaut recently put the last part of the financing puzzle together to take the project through completion.

With the help of a syndicate led by Cormark Securities, Argonaut will issue almost 31.3 million flow-through shares at a price of $0.48 each for gross proceeds of $15 million. The underwriters have also been granted an option for an additional 15%, exercisable in whole or part up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the offering. Closing is expected on or about Nov. 17, 2022.

Construction at Magino is about 70% complete. Work has started on the second stage of the tailings management facility, and all major process equipment have been placed in the mill. Pumping, piping, and electric systems are being installed and winterized. Four  permanent generators have been installed.

More information is posted at www.ArgonautGold.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Nov 09 2022 - Nov 10 2022
Physical Conference – Hydraulic Fracturing & Production Chemicals 2022
Nov 14 2022 - Nov 15 2022
Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention
Nov 14 2022 - Nov 15 2022
Physical Conference – SMART GRIDS 2022
Nov 14 2022 - Nov 16 2022
MICA 2022 Annual Conference & Innovation Showcase

Related Posts