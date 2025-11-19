Argyle Resources awaits crucial permits for Quebec silica drilling

Argyle Resources (CSE: ARGL; US-OTCQB: ARLYF) submitted the permitting process and anticipated receiving permits later that week. Once obtained, the company planned to initiate drilling at its Lac Comporté silica project in Quebec's Bas-Saint-Laurent region.

"Advancing to the drilling stage at Lac Comporté marks a pivotal moment for Argyle. Our summer program reinforced the project's potential, and we're excited to begin testing these targets with a focused 3,000-metre campaign. This milestone reflects our commitment to disciplined exploration and unlocking value in Quebec's emerging silica corridor," Jeff Stevens, CEO of Argyle Resources, stated.

Argyle Resources is a junior mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, staking, and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. Beyond the Saint Gabriel project, the company held an option to acquire the Frenchvale graphite property in Nova Scotia and owned the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia, and Lac Comporté quartzite silica projects in Quebec.

The planned drilling campaign aimed to cover 3,000 metres of NQ-sized core, targeting the most promising findings from the company's earlier summer field program. This previous effort involved extensive mapping and prospecting, which identified a kilometric quartzite horizon. Four samples from this horizon yielded assays up to 98% SiO2, with the highest grade reaching 98.52% SiO2 (Sample E715925).

More information is posted at www.ArgyleResourcesCorp.com.