Aston Bay files report for Storm copper project

Aston Bay Holdings (TSXV: BAY; OTCQB: ATBHF) announced it filed a new technical report titled “Initial Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff April 22, 2025 At 9:20 pm
Aston Bay American West Storm copper project
Aston Bay and American West Metals are exploring the Storm copper project in Canada’s Far North. Credit: Aston Bay

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Aston Bay Holdings (TSXV: BAY; OTCQB: ATBHF) announced it filed a new technical report titled "Initial Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Storm Copper Project, Aston Bay Property, Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada" and dated effective February 7, 2025. Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in North America. The technical report was issued under national instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101).

The report details an initial mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the near-surface mineralization (<120 metres ("m") depth) at the Storm copper project on Somerset Island in Nunavut. The MRE includes six near-surface copper (-silver) deposits within the greater Storm copper area: Cyclone, Chinook, Corona, Cirrus, Lightning Ridge and Thunder.

The company released the following highlights for Storm Copper’s initial MRE: Indicated mineral resources: 8.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.47% copper (Cu) and 4.5 g/t silver (Ag), containing 266.3 million pounds (Mlbs) (121,000 tonnes) of copper and 1.185 million ounces of silver, inferred mineral resources: 3.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.30% copper and 3.1 g/t silver, containing 95.4 Mlbs (43,000 tonnes) of copper and 333,600 ounces of silver, low-cost development potential: Near-surface mineral resources accessed primarily with open-pit mining, accounting for over 90% of contained metal in the MRE, 100% of MRE consists of fresh, chalcocite-dominant copper sulphide with metallurgical test work, which confirms excellent beneficiation potential, including sorting.

The MRE and report in this announcement were prepared by P&E Mining Consultants at the request of Aston Bay, independently of American West.

Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Bay, commented: "The filing of this initial mineral resource estimate marks a significant milestone for Aston Bay and the Storm copper project. The results confirm the presence of a substantial, high-grade, near-surface copper resource with compelling development potential. Importantly, with all six deposits remaining open and multiple new discoveries made in 2024, we believe we are just scratching the surface of what Storm can deliver,”

"Building on this strong foundation, the company plans to release a preliminary economic assessment in Q3 2025 to further demonstrate the potential of the project. We recently announced a strategic partnership and funding package covering up to 80% of the initial capital for the development of Storm. This is a strong validation of the project and highlights a low-risk pathway to potential development. We look forward to continuing to advance Storm alongside our partners at American West."

More information is posted on www.AstonBayHoldings.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

May 05 2025 - May 06 2025
European Hydrogen Infrastructure Summit 2025
May 08 2025 - May 10 2025
World Summit and Expo on Electronics and Electrical Engineering
May 14 2025 - May 15 2025
Mining Congress Qazaqstan
May 19 2025 - May 21 2025
SME’s Current Trends in Mining Finance Conference (CTMF 2025) Navigating Risks of a New and Uncertain Reality Connecting Mining, Finance and Engineering Executives TM

Related Posts