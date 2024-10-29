AstroForge secures first-ever commercial license for asteroid mission

By MINING.COM Staff October 29, 2024 At 12:53 pm
If AstroForge succeeds, it’d be the first mission into space beyond Earth and Moon by a private company. (AI generated stock image)

AstroForge, a US-based startup with plans to mine asteroids, received on Monday the US Federal Communications Commission's first-ever commercial licence to operate in deep space.

The move sets a precedent for future private-sector missions beyond Earth’s orbit as it gives AstroForge both approval for their upcoming mission, Odin, and the green light to establish communication networks with their ground partners

The Odin mission, to be launched in January 2025, is part of the firm’s ambitious plan to harvest precious metals from asteroids, offering an alternative to Earth’s dwindling critical resources.

This is not the first launch for the company. InlApril 2023, AstroForge launched a small cubesat called Brokkr-1 on a SpaceX Transporter flight, but was unable to transmit the necessary commands to demonstrate its space-based minerals and metals refining technology. 

The company also ran into issues when preparing a second mission, originally called Brokkr-2 and later renamed Odin, which is now ready to be launched.

A third attempt is planned for late 2025, when the company will launch Vestry. The craft  is about twice the size of Odin and is designed to return to the targeted metallic asteroid and dock with it by using magnets, as it is expected the asteroid will be rich in iron.

If successful, AstroForge plans to send a fourth mission, which will focus on extracting and refining asteroids’ metals before returning to Earth.

The Huntington Beach, California-based company is the most advanced private asteroid miner to date. Two previous companies, Planetary Resources and Deep Space Industries, emerged about a decade ago, but neither company arrived on any asteroids and were eventually acquired and rerouted to other endeavours.

The Odin spacecraft. (Image courtesy of Hannah Burkey | AstroForge.)

