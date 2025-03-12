AT2 Aerospace secures major airship order from Arctic Airships

AT2 Aerospace –a Lockheed Martin spin-out and a pioneer in hybrid airship design and manufacturing – announced a significant purchase order from Arctic Airships, a leading provider in Alaska of sustainable remote logistics.

The deal represents a major advancement in addressing the unique transportation challenges faced by many mining operations in remote Arctic regions. Approximately 70 percent of Canada’s landmass has neither railway or road access making airships an appealing option. Mining companies have been exploring the feasibility of airships – including autonomous ones – to reach remote mining sites and also in transporting ore.

The AT2 Aerospace order includes two hybrid airships with an option on eighteen additional airships. The company will be deploying these airships to support logistics in remote regions. AT2 Aerospace expects these advanced aircraft will vastly improve logistics in remote areas by providing access to locations previously considered difficult to reach, while reducing environmental impact and infrastructure requirements.

Dr. Bob Boyd, CEO of AT2 Aerospace, said, "This partnership with Arctic Airships validates our hybrid airship technology as a game-changing solution for the remote logistics sector. Our aircraft not only optimize cargo movement in challenging terrains but also aligns with the industry's increasing focus on environmental responsibility and cost efficiency."

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, chairman of Arctic Airships, added, "After extensive evaluation, AT2 Aerospace's hybrid airships proved to be the excellent solution to the unique challenges of delivering goods and services to remote regions globally. This investment supports our commitment to providing innovative, sustainable global transportation solutions. The agreement includes comprehensive support services and represents a significant step in modernizing logistics in extreme environments. Market analysts project this development could significantly impact the remote logistics sector, particularly in regions with limited infrastructure.”

More information is posted on www.At2aero.Space.com.