Atlantic Potash advancing project in New Brunswick

Atlantic Potash Millstream – a mineral development company focused on advancing the Millstream potash deposit in New Brunswick – has reported significant progress in its development activities. With a total of invested to date of $17.1 million and an additional $10.5 million committed over the next two years, Atlantic Potash continues to demonstrate its commitment to realizing the potential of this critical mineral resource. Canada holds 50 per cent of the world’s known potash reserves and New Brunswick is one of only two locations in Canada with experience in potash production.

Millstream is located near the Nutrient owned Penobsquis mine that successfully operated for 38 years. The Port of Saint John, New Brunswick is 70 km from the Millstream site. The company has filed an NI 43-101 resource estimation report showing a measured resource of 52.1 million tonnes of KCl. An economically feasible potash deposit with a social license, politically, within the community and from First Nations. The report stated the mine has a 25-year life, producing million tonnes per year.

Atlantic Potash has engaged two globally recognized firms to support key aspects of the Millstream project. These partnerships mark an important step forward in the company's efforts to advance the deposit toward production while adhering to the highest technical and environmental standards.

Ercosplan Ingenieurgesellschaft Geotechnik und Bergbau mbH (Ercosplan) – a recognized leader in potash and rock salt engineering – has joined the project to provide geotechnical and engineering services for the next phase of work. They will execute two infill drill holes to refine the mineral resource estimation, serving as the basis for mining engineering and operational planning. With an estimated cost of $10.5 million, this phase steps closer to completing a bankable feasibility study. Ercosplan, with 70 years of experience and over 4,000 global projects, guarantees the technical excellence required for a project of this scale.

The second firm is Stantec, a global leader in sustainable engineering and environmental consulting. Stantec will prepare the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report for submission to the New Brunswick Department of Environment.

The company’s statement reads: ‘Atlantic Potash's additional commitment over the next two years underscores the Company's confidence in the Millstream deposit's potential and its significant long-term value to New Brunswick and Canada. This investment will drive essential activities, including technical studies, environmental assessments, and project planning, all of which are critical to advancing the development of this important resource.”

More information is posted on www.ApmcPotash.ca.