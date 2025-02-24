Australia-based information management company to showcase innovation at PDAC 2025 

As the global mining community prepares for the highly anticipated Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2025 Convention, acQuire Technology Solutions (acQuire) – an Australia-based provider of advanced information management technology – is set to make a strong impact at the world’s premier mineral exploration and mining event running from March 2-5.

The company has reminded attendees that they can visit the acQuire booth #823 to explore acQuire’s range of products designed to help companies tackle their increasingly complex data management challenges when working with the earth’s resources.

The information management company continues to expand its suite of information management solutions, with a focus on empowering mining and exploration companies to make confident, data-driven decisions using acQuire’s software.

A new software addition to acQuire is BlackFox, an advanced, cloud-based drilling management solution that helps companies standardize and streamline their drilling operations. Visitors to the acQuire booth will have the opportunity to engage with experts and gain insights into how BlackFox can help mining and drilling companies understand, manage and improve their drilling productivity.

Attendees can also explore the latest enhancements in: GIM Suite – a powerful solution for capturing, managing, and delivering geological observations and drillhole data across various commodities and domains, EnviroSys – a web-based solution for capturing, validating, monitoring, analyzing, and reporting on environmental data with ease.



The company has also mentioned it will be hosting two presentations. On Monday, March 3, acQuire will offer an exclusive look at the product development roadmap for its geoscientific information management solution, GIM Suite, designed to continue evolving to meet the needs of GIM Suite users in “The Future Direction of Your Geoscientific Information Management Software” presentation.

The tech company will also be hosting an exclusive panel discussion on Tuesday, March 4 titled “From Data to Decisions: Turning Complex Data Challenges into Critical Business Intelligence.” The panel will feature three industry guest speakers sharing insights on how mining companies can transform mining operations data into actionable insights that can be used to make more confident business decisions. The panel discussion will be moderated by acQuire’s CEO Alison Atkins

Following the panel, acQuire invites attendees to a networking reception at 3:30 PM at the booth. This event provides an excellent opportunity for professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and discuss the future of information management in the mining and exploration industry. For more information on acQuire’s booth events at PDAC 2025, visit https://page.acquire.com.au/pdac-2025.html.

Founded in 1996, acQuire originated in Perth, Western Australia and since 2018 has been a part of Constellation Software, Inc via its operating group Vela Australia. acQuire currently has six offices around the globe, with customer support centres operating in each major time zone. More information on the company is posted on www.Acquire.com.au.