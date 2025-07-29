Aventis files technical report for Sting copper project

Aventis Energy (CSE:AVE; OTC: VBAMF) announced that it has contracted Dahrouge Geological Consulting to complete a technical report for the Sting copper project located in western Newfoundland.

Mandeep Parmar, interim chief executive officer and director of the company, commented, “Our intention to complete a 43-101 technical report on the Sting project represents a key inflection point in our company’s growth. We are confident that after the completion of the report, guided by the expertise of Dahrouge, that we will be able to drive further advancement at Sting by way of future exploration and drilling programs.”

The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive update on the project including all available historical data that the company has gathered, in addition to strong copper grades retrieved from the fall 2024 drill program. The report will offer valuable insights by compiling existing data, previous work, and new technology to better guide future programs.

Dahrouge and its predecessor, Halferdahl and Associates, have advised and assisted clients in identifying, exploring, and developing mineral projects since 1971. Dahrouge’s team of geologists and support staff continue to build a fifty-year legacy, handling projects of all scopes from grassroots exploration, to resource delineation, to prefeasibility and feasibility level studies and are currently recognized worldwide for their expertise in the exploration and discovery of critical elements.

The Sting copper project spans about 3,700 ha. In 2024, drill hole VB24-001 intercepted a zone of 54.8 meters grading 0.32% copper, starting at a depth of 27.0 metres. This interval includes six samples (each at least 0.5 metres long) with copper grades ranging from 0.96% to 5.43%. In drill hole VB24-003, higher grade samples of 0.5 metres at 2.85% and copper 0.5 metres at 1.92% copper were recovered, along with a broader 31.1-meter interval averaging 0.27% Cu.

