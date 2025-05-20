Aventis targets basement-hosted uranium at Corvo project

Aventis Energy (CSE: AVE; OTC: VBAMF) provided a comprehensive summary of exploration insights and historical data gathered at its Corvo uranium project. The project covers 12,265 ha in the eastern Athabasca Basin region, targeting high-grade basement-hosted uranium.

Highlights included: Basement-hosted uranium prospect: Historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 (0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m) and TL-79-5 (0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m)2, High-grade uranium at surface: Prospecting, mapping, geochemical surveying, and drilling completed in the late 1970s and 80s identified graphitic metasedimentary rocks in outcrop along the conductive corridor and led to the discovery of multiple uraniferous outcrops including the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th)3

The summary also indicated favourable host rocks. The company completed an airborne time-domain electromagnetic survey to pinpoint graphitic rocks (conductors) favourable for hosting significant concentrations of uranium. This modern electromagnetic survey will infill and improve upon historical surveys which have identified at least 25 km of combined conductor strike length.

The results of the recent airborne TDEM survey will be subject to geophysical interpretation and modelling, and integrated with the project’s existing datasets, to prioritize target areas for additional geophysics and inaugural drilling.

Mandeep Parmar, interim CEO of Aventis, commented: “The Corvo project has many areas that need further investigation. We look forward to developing our target areas with additional work programs throughout the year as we advance towards our maiden drilling program.”

Historical airborne and ground electromagnetic work between 1979 and 2017 identified a broad, northeast-southwest trending, conductive system that is approximately 2.5-km wide with prospective targets associated with magnetic-low corridors and cross-cutting faults.

Historical drilling on the project by Norbaska Mines in 1979 and 1980 has outlined multiple intercepts of basement-hosted uranium mineralization. Historical drill hole TL-79-3 intersected 4.63 metres of composite mineralization >0.05% U 3 O 8 across multiple mineralized zones, including 0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 metres2. Drill hole TL-79-5 intersected 0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 metres, approximately 800 metres along strike from TL-79-32.

The company is planning supplementary geophysical surveys across the project in 2025 to further refine drill targets for an inaugural drill program, in addition to a mapping, prospecting, and sampling program to ground-truth historical uranium showings at surface.