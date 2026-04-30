B.C. names Baptiste nickel project as major priority

FPX Nickel's project becomes only critical minerals venture by junior miner on provincial list

The British Columbia government has designated the Baptiste nickel project as a major priority project under the province's new Look West economic strategy. FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX) operates the Baptiste nickel project.

The Baptiste project represents the only critical minerals project owned by a junior mining company that B.C. has included on its priority project list.

"We are grateful that the Government of British Columbia continues to recognize the significance of Baptiste, which has the potential to contribute over $45 billion of incremental GDP to the provincial economy over its projected 29-year mine life," Martin Turenne, FPX's president and CEO, said. "We are committed to deepening our ongoing collaboration with First Nations and the governments of British Columbia and Canada to develop a project that creates substantial and sustainable benefits while protecting the environment for future generations."

The provincial government's designation builds on previous support FPX has received, including the 2024 referral of Baptiste to the Critical Minerals Office concierge service. Baptiste became the first project included in the CMO, which has provided centralized government support as the project entered the Environmental Assessment process.

The company recently achieved a key milestone when provincial and federal authorities published the Joint Summary of Issues and Engagement in April 2026.

B.C.'s Look West strategy aims to deliver major projects and strengthen the province's and Canada's economic security. The strategy focuses on accelerating job-creating projects by streamlining permitting, reducing barriers and delays, and removing regulatory duplication.

Since 2010, approximately US$55 million has been spent exploring and developing Baptiste.

For more information, please visit: www.FpxNickel.com