Mining People: Barrick Mining, First Atlantic Nickel and Cobalt, Sandvik, Canadian Gold Resources

Management changes announced this week:

American Rare Earths announced the appointment of Brook Brockman as director of public and government affairs for its wholly owned subsidiary, Wyoming Rare (USA) and Taylor Cable as director of projects and engineering.

Barrick Mining reported its executive appointments team. The team is comprised of: Tim Cribb, chief operating officer, Wessel Hamman, CFO, Joe Heckendorn, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, Megan Tibbals, chief technical officer, Richard Barley, chief HR officer, Javier Ortuzar, vice president of exploration, and Amanda Steensen, vice president of sustainability.

Chesapeake Gold announced Jean-Paul Tsotsos has stepped down as vice president of investor relations and corporate development.

Eminent Gold promoted Justin B. Milliard as vice president of exploration.

First Atlantic Nickel and Cobalt welcomed Dr. Douglas Wicks as a strategic advisor to the company.

First Canadian Graphite reported Scott Kelly has been appointed to the position of CFO.

Kuya Silver promoted Edgardo Orderique to the role of general manager for Peru.

Metalite Resources raised Carey Galeschuk to the position of vice president of exploration.

Myriad Uranium added Eric Miller as strategic advisor.

Newpath Resources welcomed Kevin Ma as CFO and a director of the company.

Precore Gold is pleased to welcome Raúl Carbajal as senior project manager of the company’s Arikepay project in southern Peru.

Sandvik appointed Patrick Murphy as president of business area Mining and new member of the Sandvik group executive management, effective July 1, 2026. He succeeds Mats Eriksson, who as previously announced is stepping down from the role ahead of his planned retirement in 2027.

SLAM Exploration hired John Dinan for the position of exploration manager.

TDG Gold appointed Paul Geddes as senior vice president of business development and strategy.

Torrent Gold tapped Saf Dhillon for the position of president and CEO. Dhillon replaces Richard Cindric who will remain with the company in his capacity as director.

Trailbreaker Resources appointed Charlie Greig as a technical advisor.

Trinity One Metals welcomed Edgar Pillajo as Ecuador country manager.

Yukon Metals announced the appointment of Lindsay Wilson as vice president of investor relations and communications.

Board changes:

Abcourt Mines welcomed Amélie Rouleau to its board of directors. Rouleau fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Loic Bureau in January 2026.

Canadian Gold Resources is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth Chernin to its board of directors.

Critical Elements Lithium was sad to announce the passing of director Marc Simpson, after a brief illness.

Cullinan Metals added Simon Tso to its board of directors, in addition to his role as CFO. The company further announced the resignation of Marc Enright-Morin from the board of directors and as CEO.

Golden Age Exploration reported Jason Barnett has agreed to serve as a director of the company.

Guardian Exploration Elena Baranova to its newly formed advisory board.

Liberty Gold announced Rob Pease will not stand for re-election to the company’s board of directors at the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 17, 2026.

Lithium Africa appointed Dr. Thomas Benson to its board of directors.

Ophir Metals announced Jonathan Bey has resigned as a director of the company.

WestGold Metals added Tom Lee to its board of directors.