Barnat pit temporarily shut after rock shift

The Canadian Malartic complex. Credit: Agnico Eagle

Mass rock movement has forced Agnico Eagle to temporarily halt operations in the Barnat pit at its Canadian Malartic complex in Quebec. In a news release, it called the shutdown a “precautionary measure.”

The movement occurred July 1 along the mine’s northern wall in an area the company said it previously identified as having a weaker geological structure.

Agnico Eagle reported no injuries, equipment damage or environmental impact following the event.

It added that production in Q2 of 2026 was not affected and a gold yield of approximately 845,000 ounces will continue slightly ahead of plan. However, the company said it expects full year production to be on the lower end of its previously disclosed range of 3.3 million to 3.5 million ounces of gold.

For 2027 and 2028, Agnico Eagle said gold output is expected to fall to approximately 150,000 ounces per year. The company said the development of its Odyssey mine is unaffected, keeping the Canadian Malartic complex on track for 1‑million‑ounce production in the early 2030s.