Bastion Minerals getting closer to inaugural MRE at ICE copper project

Australia-based Bastion Minerals (ASX:BMO) has announced that it has made “substantial progress” towards its inaugural JORC mineral resource estimate (MRE) at its ICE high grade copper project in Yukon. Bastion retained the services of an independent resource consultancy for the MRE. The ICE project is located 220 km north of Whitehorse, the territorial capital of Yukon, and it is less than 20 km from a major provincial road.

The company expects the JORC MRE results within the next few weeks.

Upon completion, Bastion intends to conduct a new mineralogical analysis and metallurgical test work program on existing drill core samples. The company is scoping these samples now.

Company staff will then conduct a review of the existing magnetic data and integration with electromagnetic geophysical data sets. Lab workers may then potentially re-interpret the exercise under consideration. Staff will do this once the review is done.

Bastion also plans to conduct drilling for resource extensions, as well as test new geophysical and geochemical target zones later in 2025.

Bastion’s executive chairman Ross Landles commented on the work thus far at ICE: “The imminent maiden mineral resource estimate at the ICE copper project is a significant milestone, and the positive metallurgical review results further reinforce the project’s strong potential,”

“With a growing global demand for copper, we are strategically positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and drive long-term growth.”

Bastion has completed much work to date including a 2024 field visit, which identified historical drill collars, with confirmation GPS pickup measurements undertaken, as well as a review of historical drill core and verification re-sampling for the upcoming JORC MRE. Company officials have also undertaken an internal desktop review and re-modelling of historical drilling data and mineralization envelopes and consideration of economic cut-off grades for the MRE.

The company has also made considerable progress on permitting with the filing of Class 1 and Class 3 Quartz Applications. Additionally, the company held in person meetings with the Ross River Dena Council to develop close working relationships prior to additional work.

More information is posted on www.BastionMinerals.com.