Benton Drills 7.25% copper over 4.5 metres, 18.65% over 1.1 metre at Great Burnt deposit

Benton Resources (TSXV: BEX) continues to drill high grade copper intercepts at the Great Burnt property in Newfoundland. Benton is earning a 70% interest in the project from Spruce Ridge Resources (TSXV: SHL). The project includes the Great Burnt copper deposit and South Pond Gold and copper zones, known collectively as the Great Burnt copper-gold project.

Benton continues to delineate the high-grade core at Great Burnt. Holes GB-24-36 and GB-24-37 were infill drill holes near the centre of the deposit in larger gaps that continue to confirm significant copper mineralization in the Main zone. GB-24-37 returned 1.99% copper over 1 metre, including 7.25% copper over 4.5 metres and 18.65% copper over 1.1 metre. GB-24-36 also cut a wide interval of copper with 1.28% over 13.3 metres, including 3.17% over 1.50 metre.

GB-24-35 was drilled approximately 20 metres down dip below GB-24-34, which previously reported 1.75% copper over 5.0 metres, including 4.02% copper and 1.68% zinc over 1.0 metre. GB-24-35 cut several small zones of semi-massive and stringer sulphides believed to be near the bottom of the volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) system where anomalous values grading 0.24% copper over 1.4 metre and 0.40% copper over 0.75 metre were obtained. The company is planning to drill the zone up dip in the next drill program.

Benton president and CEO said the company acquired Great Burnt in late 2023, and the drill results are promising. “From intersecting significant grades and thicknesses, discovery of new high-grade surface samples, to identifying new geophysical targets, it's truly been a pleasure to explore this highly prospective property. With each step forward, it is becoming apparent that Great Burnt will deliver further positive and exciting results as we move into the next phase of work. This program will commence with drilling at the South Pond area where there's significant copper and gold historically and in recent sampling, followed by drilling new EM targets as well as deeper drilling on the Great Burnt deposit to the south."

Benton also said it has also received approval from the TSXV for its previously announced $2.4 million non-brokered private placement, which has been closed.

More information is posted on https://www.BentonResources.ca.