Beumer and FAM to reveal digital solutions at MINExpo

Beumer Group and FAM Minerals & Mining will showcase their advancements in digitalization at MINExpo 2024 in Las Vegas from Sept. 24-26. The companies will highlight how digital solutions can streamline mining operations, enhance safety and boost efficiency.

At the booth, attendees will learn about Beumer’s digital tools that that mining companies can use to collect and analyze data through systems like digital twins, offering real-time insights for decision-making. These tools help automate processes, track materials and optimize bulk material handling. The integration of sensors, data analytics and machine connectivity reduces operational downtime, supports predictive maintenance and improves resource management across the mining supply chain.

Digital solutions from Beumer also enhance stockyard management, enabling smarter, more efficient operations through automation and comprehensive monitoring. This results in more intelligent scheduling, routing and safety improvements. With solutions like remote operation and advanced anti-collision systems, companies are able to both personnel and assets while maintaining productivity.

FAM Minerals & Mining, part of Beumer Group since 2022, will also present its lineup of machines and services tailored for bulk materials transport. From pit to port, FAM’s products handle raw material extraction, conveying, processing and storage. Digitalization is a key part of FAM’s offerings, allowing companies to integrate smart technologies across the entire transport chain.

Stop by booth #11227 to meet the Beumer team and learn more.

For more information, visit www.BeumerGroup.com.