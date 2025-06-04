Britannia Mine Museum to host BC’s 67th mine rescue competition

Britannia Mine Museum will host the 2025 BC Provincial Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition on Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7. Located 50km north of Vancouver on the Sea-to-Sky Highway, the museum serves as the venue for this exciting annual event.

The B.C. Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals and the Mining Association of BC (MABC) organize this competition, which gathers mine rescue teams, volunteers, and spectators from across the province. Teams showcase their specialized mine rescue skills by competing in surface and underground rescue events. These elite team members, trained as firefighters, paramedics, and high-angle rescuers, perform crucial roles within the mining industry.

Spectators can enjoy the thrilling competition as teams tackle challenges such as firefighting, first aid, and rope rescue in simulated conditions. These events highlight how BC mining companies prioritize safeguarding workers' health and supporting the communities surrounding the mines. This year’s competition promises to offer an engaging and memorable experience for all attendees.

Jagrup Brar, B.C.’s minister of mining and critical minerals, said: “The Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition celebrates the exemplary safety standards and training practices that we have firmly established,”

Brar added: “This event is more than a test of skill – it is a powerful display of the strong community spirit that defines BC’s mining sector. The competition brings together workers, companies, and communities with a shared commitment to safety and mutual support. I am proud to say that this collaboration is not only saving lives – it is setting the standard of what a responsible, people-first industry should look like.”

Michael Goehring, president and CEO of the Mining Association of BC, commented: “The connection between mining and community is more important than ever – especially amidst today’s economic turbulence. BC has the critical minerals, precious metals and steelmaking coal the world needs and the annual Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition ensures BC remains world leading in health and safety,”

Cheryl Hendrickson, executive director of the Britannia Mine Museum, explained: “We’re proud to host the Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition once again at Britannia Mine Museum—especially during this milestone year as we celebrate our 50th anniversary. As once one of the world’s largest copper mines in the 1920s, Britannia Mine has long been an important part of British Columbia’s mining heritage. This year, we invite visitors to explore our special 50th anniversary exhibit, A Museum’s Journey, which reflects on five decades of preserving and sharing the remarkable history of this site since opening as a museum in 1975

More information is posted on www.BritanniaMineMuseum.ca/pages/bc-provincial-mine-rescue-first-aid-competition.



