Brunswick continues to extend the mineralized footprint at its Mirage project

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff April 24, 2025 At 11:51 pm
Mirage lithium project in James Bay region. Photo: Brunswick Exploration.

Brunswick Exploration (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF) reported the first results from its 2025 Mirage winter drilling campaign where it drilled an additional twenty-four holes targeting extensions of known mineralized zones. Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW.

The Mirage project is in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 km south of the Trans-Taiga Road. This release focuses on the central zone including the MR-6, MR-3 dykes and stacked dyke area where BRW has continued to intersect wide and well mineralized intervals along strike and at depth.

Killian Charles, president and CEO of BRW, commented: “To date, every drill campaign has demonstrated the significant exploration upside at Mirage and these first results from our winter 2025 campaign are no different. We have successfully extended the MR-6 pegmatite and continue to rapidly add considerable intercepts in the neighboring stacked dyke area. Interestingly, this high potential target area has continued to return multiple significant mineralized intercepts over the entirety of each drill hole and the stacked dyke area remains open in multiple directions.

Brunswick Exploration remains one of the most active lithium exploration companies globally and looks forward to releasing more drill results from Mirage and the restart of prospecting in Greenland. With its unique portfolio, the company expects to have a milestone rich year.

The 2025 winter drilling campaign focused on extending the mineralized stacked dyke area to the northeast.

More information is posted on www.BrwExplo.ca.

