Burgundy Diamond Mines releases 2024 socio-economic report on Ekati mine

Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited (ASX: BDM) announced the release of its 2024 socio-economic (SEA) report, highlighting the company’s achievements and progress in the areas of safety, operations and social impact, in relation to Ekati diamond mine. The Ekati diamond mine is Canada's first surface and underground diamond mine. It is located 310 km (190 mi) north-east of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories and is about 200 km (120 mi) south of the Article Circle, near Lac De Gras.

The annual report articulates Burgundy’s commitment to aligning business practices and a mutual objective to provide economic benefits to the North, under the Mineral Resources Act requirements with the Government of the Northwest Territories.

Kim Truter, CEO of Burgundy Diamond Mines, said: “This report underscores our commitment to responsible mining, the collaborative relationships we maintain with our northern stakeholders and the government, and our contributions to communities through donations, sponsorships and employment opportunities. As the largest G7 producer of natural diamonds, we will also continue to actively manage the environmental footprint associated with our operations and govern our business in a transparent, ethical and accountable manner, to the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

The company presented the following 2024 socio-economic highlights: The diamond mine contributed $5.1 million across Canada’s North through impact benefit agreement payments, community donations and sponsorships; It has employed 1,242 individuals, including 700 employees and 542 contractors; 28% were northern, of which 60% were northern Indigenous; The company has spent $431 million on business expenditures of which 68% was spent with Indigenous partners and other northern businesses; The Indigenous spend accounted for 49% of Burgundy’s total spend; Invested in people through safety programs, training and apprenticeships, among other initiative; 51 individuals were recognized for their innovative ideas to improve safety across our operations.

The report also highlighted that the mine has cemented Burgundy’s position as the largest G7 producer of natural diamonds, supplying 4% of global rough diamonds; and it achieved 100 million carats mined over 26 years of ongoing production at Ekati diamond mine.

To view the full report please visit www.BurgundyDiamonds.com/Rports-Resources/



