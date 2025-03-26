Callinex submits advanced exploration permit for Copper Rainbow deposit

Callinex Mines (TSXV: CNX; OTCQX: CLLXF) announced the submission of its application for an advanced exploration permit to the Manitoba government for the Rainbow deposit at its Pine Bay camp located 16 km from Flin Flon, Manitoba.

This permit is a pivotal step towards long-term project development and is the precursor to an environmental license, which allows for full-scale production. The AEP is key in facilitating a 10,000-ton bulk sample from the Rainbow deposit, which is intended for comprehensive metallurgical test work and will lay the groundwork for future underground exploration activities.

Max Porterfield, president and CEO of Callinex, stated: "We are thrilled to take this significant step forward by submitting our AEP application. The ability to conduct metallurgical test work on a 10,000-ton bulk sample from the Rainbow deposit represents not only a crucial advancement in our exploration efforts but also paves the way for production. We remained focused on expanding our already significant ramp accessible high-grade copper resources by aggressively testing high priority target areas which will include expanding recently acquired historic near surface copper and gold deposits at our Pine Bay Camp."

The company released its inaugural mineral resource estimate in July 2023. Callinex reported the Rainbow deposit with an indicated mineral resource of 3.44 Mt at 3.59% copper equivalent (CuEq) containing 272.4 Mlb CuEq (comprised of 238.3 Mlb copper, 56.9 Mlb zinc, 37.6 koz gold, 692.8 koz silver, 2.3 Mlb lead), an inferred mineral resource of 1.28 Mt at 2.95% CuEq containing 83.4 Mlb copper equivalent (comprised of 72.1 Mlb copper, 19.5 Mlb zinc, 11.1 koz gold, 222.2 koz silver, 0.8 Mlb lead) and the Pine Bay deposit with an inferred mineral resource of 1.0 Mt at 2.62% copper containing 58.1 Mlb copper.

Callinex's team has worked in conjunction with AECOM, a consulting firm that has been key in the permitting of numerous mines in Manitoba including Hudbay's Lalor and Reed mines, as well as Tala Consulting, a mining specialty engineering firm. Work teams have completed engineering work on Rainbowto build a ramp to the deposit to extract a 10,000-ton bulk sample and provide a platform for future underground exploration. To date, the company has completed environmental baseline studies including terrestrial (wildlife and vegetation), water and sediment quality and species at risk assessment, as well as a closure plan.

Callinex anticipates timely feedback from the regulatory authorities regarding the permit application.

More information is posted on www.Callinex.ca.