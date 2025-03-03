Canada Nickel advances Crawford project with signing of agreement with three First Nations 

Canada Nickel (TSX V:CNC; OTCQB: CNIKF) announced the signing of an important agreement on March 3, 2025 with Mattagami, Matachewan, and Flying Post First Nations – all members of the Wabun Tribal Council - regarding the Crawford nickel sulphide project. This collaboration agreement represents a significant step forward in advancing the Crawford Project.

The agreement sets the framework for early business and employment opportunities, while the parties continue to work towards a comprehensive impact benefits agreement (IBA). The agreement includes commitments for open-book negotiations on key contracting opportunities, including the construction of a 25.2-km railway line, the relocation of Highway 655, and the construction of a temporary overpass on Highway 655. These initiatives aim to foster economic development while addressing the priorities stated by the three First Nations.

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel, commented, "This agreement is a milestone in the development of the Crawford Project and reflects our commitment to meaningful partnerships with First Nations and our respect for the Traditional Territories in which we are fortunate to operate. We value our on-going work with Flying Post, Mattagami, and Matachewan First Nations, and the collective advocacy efforts of Wabun Tribal Council, and we look forward to building on this foundation to deliver long-term benefits for their membership, our Project, and the region writ-large."

The proponent has scheduled these projects for between 2025 and 2029. They will prioritize First Nations businesses and promote own-source revenues within the First Nation communities.

Jason Batise, executive director and lead negotiator for the Wabun Tribal Council, commented,

"This agreement demonstrates the strength of collaboration and our ability to negotiate meaningful opportunities when the rights of First Nations are respected. As recipients of the Skookum Jim Award from the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) for Excellence in Indigenous Participation, we take pride in our success negotiating collective benefits for the First Nations we represent. While there is still much work to be done, it is a step in the right direction as we continue to work towards an IBA that fully respects the rights and maximizes the benefits for our members."

The agreement also establishes mechanisms for transparency and collaboration, including regular engagement sessions and the appointment of a First Nations business representative to coordinate opportunities within the project. Key initiatives under the agreement include prioritized access for First Nation-owned businesses to participate in contracts and in specialized training programs to enhance local skills development.

Chief Murray Ray of Flying Post First Nation, stated, "Flying Post First Nation has a long history of protecting our lands and advocating for equitable partnerships, which is why we are pleased to be partnering with a company that has sustainability at the forefront of its operations. This agreement, and our partnership, is just the beginning of a much longer journey."

More information can be found at www.CanadaNickel.com.