Canada Nickel backing Ontario legislation designed to facilitate mine approvals

Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC; OTCQB: CNIKF) welcomed the Ontario government's introduction of the Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act, 2025. This law is intended to reduce red tape and facilitate more critical mineral projects across the province. The proposed legislation aims to accelerate timelines for project approvals, recognizing the urgent and growing demand for strategic minerals—such as nickel.

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel, said: "We commend the Ontario government for continuing to advance policy tools that support responsible critical mineral development. At Canada Nickel, we remain focused on building projects the right way—with a strong emphasis on environmental stewardship, long-term regional benefits, and maintaining respectful relationships with Indigenous nations."

Canada Nickel's Crawford nickel sulphide project—located just outside of Timmins—is one of the largest nickel sulphide resources in the world and a key pillar of Ontario's critical minerals strategy.

Pierre-Philippe Dupont, vice president of sustainability at Canada Nickel, commented: "We are encouraged to see permitting timelines and regulatory efficiency become a priority. Improvements in these areas will help accelerate development of the Crawford project and enable us to better align with Ontario's goals of becoming a global leader in clean and secure critical mineral supply."

Canada Nickel also supports the government's consideration of the Timmins region as a zone of strategic economic importance. The company believes the area is ideally suited to anchor Ontario's leadership in critical minerals. This combination of natural advantages makes Timmins an ideal hub for investment in clean nickel production, value-added processing, and downstream manufacturing.

Canada Nickel’s statement reads: “By strengthening Ontario's competitiveness and capacity to deliver critical minerals, the proposed legislation supports a more resilient and secure North American supply chain—one that balances the need for speed with the imperative for responsible development and Indigenous engagement.”

