Canada Nickel files Texmont NI 43-101 report

Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC; US-OTCQB: CNIKF) announced that the company has filed an independent technical report for its Texmont nickel project. This report abides by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). The report supports the initial mineral resource estimate for its Texmont nickel sulphide project.

The Texmont project, located about 36 km south of Timmins, Ontario, is wholly owned by Canada Nickel through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Timmins Nickel. There are no material differences in the report from those results disclosed in the company's news releases dated July 15, 2025. The mineral resource estimate for the Texmont project, effective as of April 10, 2025, was prepared following the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (2014) and CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (2019).

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel said, "We have now published six of nine resources. Three additional resources are expected to be published by end of 2025 as we continue to demonstrate the potential of the Timmins nickel district."

Caracle Creek International Consulting prepared the report for Canada Nickel. The "National Instrument 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates and Technical Report on the Texmont Ni-Co-Pd-Pt Deposit, Texmont Nickel Sulphide Project, Timmins Nickel District, Ontario, Canada" has a completion date of August 21, 2025, and has taken effect April 10, 2025.