Canada Nickel independently confirms initial mineral resource estimate for Reid project

Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC; OTCQB: CNIKF) announced it filed an independent technical report prepared in accordance with standards required for nickel projects in support of its initial mineral resource estimate for its Reid nickel sulphide project near Timmins, Ontario.

Company officials were pleased to report that “there are no material differences in the report from those results disclosed in the company's news release dated December 23, 2024.” Canada Nickel’s initial mineral resource estimate – effective as of December 5, 2024 – followed the CIM definition standards for mineral resources and reserves.

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel, said, "Reid is the second of eight additional resources we expect to publish by mid-2025. The size and scale of the Reid resource, which is significantly larger than the initial Crawford resource, validates our belief in the potential of the Timmins nickel district. Reid's target footprint is more than twice the size of our flagship Crawford Project and benefits from a lower strip ratio of 1.2. We look forward to continuing to demonstrate the potential of this world class nickel district."

The company’s full technical report is entitled: National Instrument 43-101 Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Reid Nickel Deposit and Technical Report, Reid Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project. Caracle Creek International Consulting prepared the report for Canada Nickel. It can be located online under the company's profile at www.SedarPlus.ca.

Canada Nickel’s flagship Crawford nickel sulphide project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. More information is posted on www.CanadaNickel.com.