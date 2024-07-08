Canada Nickel launches ‘ExploreCo’ subsidiary: spins out eastern properties, consolidates Crawford land

Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF) has announced an exciting initiative with the creation of ‘ExploreCo‘, a new subsidiary set to consolidate and propel […]
By Salima Virani July 8, 2024 At 1:32 pm
Crawford project in northern Ontario. Credit: Canada Nickel

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF) has announced an exciting initiative with the creation of 'ExploreCo', a new subsidiary set to consolidate and propel its eastern exploration properties, northeast of Timmins, Ontario. This move involves merging its ventures with Noble Mineral Exploration, forming a privately owned entity with an 80% stake held by Canada Nickel and 20% by Noble.

Canada Nickel and Noble will contribute certain mining properties, including the existing Mann joint venture. The consolidation extends to include strategic mining and surface rights essential for advancing the Crawford nickel sulphide project and other nearby prospects. 

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel, said, "Today is the first of a set of transactions designed to unlock value from our significant asset portfolio. The creation of ExploreCo will facilitate the ability to realize the future value of these properties that are not currently recognized in Canada Nickel's market value. This transaction also allows the company to consolidate the surface rights, remaining claims, and patents around the Crawford nickel sulphide project to simplify the development of Crawford and our future projects."

Led by Steve Balch, Canada Nickel's current VP of exploration, ExploreCo will initially oversee 1,989 mining claims spread across approximately 42,000 ha. The subsidiary aims to potentially pursue a public listing, contingent on market conditions.

Funding for ExploreCo's initial phase will be seeded with $5 million from Canada Nickel’s existing funds, with subsequent costs shared based on ownership stakes. Both companies will retain existing royalty rights on ExploreCo's claims, ensuring continuity in their respective interests.

For further details, visit www.CanadaNickel.com 

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 08 2024 - Jul 10 2024
3rd International Meet & Expo on Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and its Applications
Jul 15 2024 - Jul 16 2024
The Deep Sea Mining Summit 2024
Jul 17 2024 - Jul 18 2024
Direct Lithium Extraction Canada 2024
Jul 22 2024 - Jul 23 2024
Zinc-Ion Battery Tech 2024

Related Posts