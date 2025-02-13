Canada Nickel receives $3.4M federal injection to turn nickel mining tailings into carbon storage

Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF) will receive $3.4 million in federal government funding for the development of Canada Nickel's proprietary in-process tailings (IPT) carbonation process at the pilot plant level.

The IPT carbonation process transforms nickel mining tailings into a permanent carbon storage solution and Canada Nickel has filed a patent application for this process. The company's flagship Crawford nickel sulphide will serve as one of Canada's largest carbon storage facilities and an industry leader in sustainable mining and carbon management.

Canada Nickel's IPT carbonation technology ultramafic tailings are a geologically stable permanent CO 2 storage solution. The Crawford nickel sulphide project – once operational – has the potential to sequester up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO 2 annually during its peak production period. Canada Nickel expects it to store 54 million tonnes over the 41-year life of the project. This would position it as one of Canada's largest, and Ontario's largest, carbon storage facilities.

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel, stated, "This contribution is a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration. With the Government of Canada's support, we are turning mining tailings into a solution for climate change, creating a legacy of environmental stewardship and sustainable resource development. The IPT carbonation combined with the potential for multiple Crawford-type deposits in the Timmins nickel district, provides the foundation for a globally unique zero carbon industrial cluster in northeast Ontario."

Natural Resources Canada's energy innovation program – carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) call for proposal will be providing funding. The project aligns closely to the objectives of the call, which is to characterize and develop safe, permanent CO 2 storage, as well as supports the federal government’s broader goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fostering innovative clean energy technologies.

