Canada Nickel report confirms initial resources at Mann project

Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC; OTCQB: CNIKF) announced the company has an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) supporting the initial mineral resource estimate for its Mann nickel sulphide project which consists of the Mann West and Mann Central properties and which contain the Mann West Ni-Co-Pd-Pt D deposit and the Mann Central Ni-Co-Pd-Pt Deposit – together the Mann deposits.

The Mann Project, located about 40 km northeast of Timmins, Ontario, is wholly owned by East Timmins Nickel of which Canada Nickel owns 80% and Noble Mineral Exploration owns 20%. There are no material differences in the report from those results disclosed in the company's news releases dated June 11, 2025, and July 15, 2025. The mineral resource estimate for the Mann deposits, effective as of July 15, 2025, was prepared following the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (2014) and CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (2019).

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel said, "We have now published six of nine resources with over 9.2 million tonnes of measured and indicated nickel and 9.5 million tonnes of inferred nickel. Three additional resources are expected to be published by end of 2025. The size and scale of the Mann West and Mann Central resource, is significantly larger than the initial Crawford resource, and validates our belief in the potential of the Timmins Nickel District. We look forward to continuing to demonstrate the potential of this world class district."