Canada Nickel submits impact statement for Crawford project

Canada Nickel (TSX V: CNC; OTCQB: CNIKF) filed its impact statement for the Crawford nickel sulphide project with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada. The statement was filed Nov. 22, 2024 and was prepared by Stantec, a global engineering firm. The project is located in the Timmins-Cochrane mining belt of northern Ontario.

Since 2021, Canada Nickel has conducted extensive baseline environmental and socio-economic studies to inform the impact statement, combining scientific analysis with insights from Indigenous knowledge and community input. With the impact statement now filed and following the Impact Assessment Agency's confirmation review, the project will move into the Indigenous and public consultation phase of the impact assessment process.

Pierre-Philippe Dupont, VP of sustainability for Canada Nickel, commented: "Throughout the impact statement, it is clear how much the company has prioritized minimizing impacts while maximizing the benefits this project will bring to the entire region.

"Since day one, we've taken a true partnership-based approach that has defined this entire process. By engaging early and often with Indigenous nations, local communities, and stakeholders, we've ensured this project reflects our shared priorities and values."

According to the company's bankable feasibility study, over its 41 year llife, the Crawford mine is projected to generate more than $63 billion in revenue, over 1,000 jobs, $7 billion in federal and provincial income taxes, and a further $2.6 billion in provincial mining taxes, from a total investment of $6.8 billion. More information is posted on www.CanadaNickel.com.