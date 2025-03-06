Canada’s energy and mines ministers issue joint statement in response to U.S. tariffs

Federal, provincial and territorial cabinet ministers responsible for the portfolios of energy and mines met at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference in Toronto to discuss the tariffs imposed by the United States.

The ministers have issued the following statement:

“With our largest trading partner imposing restrictions on free trade, we will take decisive action to ensure Canadian companies remain competitive and succeed in the global market, including the acceleration of resource development through more efficient and timely permitting and regulatory processes.

“Today, Canada provides the critical minerals our allies, including the United States, rely on for clean energy, defence, and advanced manufacturing. And we will continue to make the case to Americans directly that it is in their interest to partner with a dependable democratic neighbour.

“By accelerating further development, we will unlock new opportunities to meet the growing global demand for critical minerals, supported by our world-class mining expertise and highly skilled workforce. These strengths will enable us to supply ourselves and our allies on the world stage, helping to power our economies and enhance national security.

“Ministers are committed to working together to establish predictable, reliable and timely regulatory processes by urgently eliminating unnecessary overlaps. This collaboration will take place in a way that respects jurisdictional powers of both orders of government.

“Recognizing the rights of Indigenous Peoples, our governments, in line with their respective roles and responsibilities, will continue to work with Indigenous partners to advance economic opportunities that are important to them. Governments will also work with industry and stakeholders to advance economic opportunities offered by Canada’s abundant natural resources while upholding rigorous environmental and labour protections.

“We will continue this urgent work in the days ahead and develop solutions to protect the Canadian economy.”

This statement is signed by:

Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

George Pirie, Ontario’s Minister of Mines

Stephen Lecce, Ontario’s Minister of Energy and Electrification

Maïté Banchette Vézina, Quebec’s Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

Christine Fréchette, Quebec’s Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region

Tory Rushton, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Natural Resources

Trevor Boudreau, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Energy

John Herron, New Brunswick’s Minister of Natural Resources

René Legacy, New Brunswick’s Deputy Premier, Minister of Finance and Treasury Board, Minister responsible for Energy and Minister responsible for the Right to Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Jamie Moses, Manitoba’s Minister of Business, Mining, Trade and Job Creation

Mike Moyes Riel, Manitoba’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Jagrup Brar, British Columbia’s Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals

Adrian Dix, British Columbia’s Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions Gilles Arsenault, Prince Edward Island’s Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, and Minister Responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs

Colleen Young, Saskatchewan’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Jeremy Harrison, Saskatchewan’s Minister of Crown Investments Corporation, Minister Responsible for the Public Service Commission, SaskEnergy Incorporated, Saskatchewan Government Insurance, Saskatchewan Power Corporation, Saskatchewan Telecommunications, Saskatchewan Water Corporation and Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan

Brian Jean, Alberta’s Minister of Energy and Minerals

Nathan Neudorf, Alberta’s Minister of Affordability and Utilities

Andrew Parsons, Newfoundland and Labrador’s Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology

Caitlin Cleveland, Northwest Territories’ Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment and Minister of Education, Culture and Employment

John Streicker, Yukon’s Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Minister responsible for the Yukon Development Corporation and the Yukon Energy Corporation and Minister responsible for the French Language Services Directorate

David Joanasie, Nunavut’s Minister of Environment, Minister of Energy and Minister of Community and Government Services

David Akeeagok, Nunavut’s Minister of Justice, Economic Development and Transportation, Mines and Trade and Minister responsible for Nunavut Business Credit Corporation, Nunavut Development Corporation, Labour Standards Board and the Human Rights Tribunal of Nunavut