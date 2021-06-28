Canada’s Top Ten miners by market cap

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff June 28, 2021 At 3:40 pm
Pouring gold bars at Kinross Gold’s Fort Knox project in Alaska. Credit: Kinross Gold.

Canada is considered one of the world’s premier mining jurisdictions thanks to its refined financial services industry, skilled workforce and robust regulatory environment. The Toronto Stock Exchange is the world’s leading public platform for mining companies to raise the capital required to conduct their mineral exploration, mine development and mining operations. The following companies are the top ten Canadian-headquartered mining companies, ranked according to market capitalization as of June 3, and compiled by our sister company MiningIntelligence.

Continue reading at The Northern Miner

