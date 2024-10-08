Canadian Copper, CanAlaska sign new deals with First Nations

Two new agreements with Canadian junior miners and First Nations were signed this week. Canadian Copper (CSE: CCI) signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the Pabineau First Nation. CanAlaska Uranium inked an exploration agreement with the English River Fist Nation.

Discussions between Canadian Copper and the Pabineau First Nation, also known as Oinpegitjoig L'Noeigati, a Mi'kmaq nation began in late 2023. The First nation is located south of Bathurst, N.B.

"If it takes a community to raise a child, it takes the same and more to develop a successful mining business that can deliver on each social, environmental, and commercial performance metric. Canadian Copper is still new to New Brunswick and very much welcomes the support, extensive local knowledge, and candid feedback from the Pabineau First Nation." Simon Quick, CEO of Canadian Copper.

As the name suggests, Canadian Copper is hunting for that metal in New Brunswick and for zinc. The company’s holdings include the Murray Brook and Murray Brook West deposits. A preliminary economic assessment and updated resource estimate has been done for Murray Brook giving it 21.1 million tonnes grading 2.49% zinc, 0.45% copper, plus lead, gold and silver (1.14% copper equivalent or 4.83% zinc equivalent) in the measured and indicated category. There is an additional tonnage of inferred resource totalling 5.3 million tonnes at 2.14% zinc and 0.52% copper, plus lead, gold and silver (1.41% copper equivalent or 4.58% zinc equivalent).

CanAlaska signed an exploration agreement with the English River First Nation. It covers 500,000 ha of CanAlaska’s uranium exploration targets, some of which lie on traditional lands, in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin. The understanding is founded on the First Nation commitment to ensuring the continued protection of their Ancestral Territory while exercising their duty to ensure the ethical harvesting of resources throughout their lands.

"We value the strength that working in partnership with the people of English River First Nation brings to our exploration activities in Saskatchewan. In turn, by signing this agreement and engaging in respectful and meaningful ways with English River First Nation, we are proud to be able to contribute to their stewardship of the land," said Cory Belyk, CEO of CanAlaska.

CanAlaska has enjoyed expansion and the drilling of new targets at the West McArthur uranium project. The new Pike zone was discovered in 2022 and the Moon Lake South zone in 2023. One hole of the Pike zone returned 12.6 metres of 3.44% uranium oxide (U 3 O 8 ), including 5.4 metres at 10.9% U 3 O 8 . Expansion of the zone to the east returned 16.9 metres grading 6.87% U 3 O 8 , including9.3 metres at 11.62% U 3 O 8 .

The company is spending $7.5 million at West McArthur this year. It also holds shares of partner-funded projects at Geikie and Waterbury East. Frontier, Key X, Enterprise, Voyager, and Nebula round out CanAlaska’s portfolio.

Please visit both www.CanadianCopper.com and www.CanAlaska.com.