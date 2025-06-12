Canadian lithium company receives European funding for innovative refining project

Toronto-based Rock Tech Lithium (TSXV: RCK; OTCQX: RCKTF) announced that it secured funding through the prestigious KAVA (Knowledge and Innovation Activities) grant program by EIT RawMaterials, Europe’s most active network in the raw materials sector. This recognition highlights Rock Tech's commitment to advancing innovative lithium refining technologies in Europe. The European Commission has already classified Rock Tech's lithium hydroxide convertor Guben (LHCG) project as a strategic initiative under the critical raw materials project, and this marks its first funding. Rock Tech will use the EUR 800,00 grant to enhance and innovate its lithium conversion process for future application in the Guben converter.

Through the KAVA Call-funding program, Rock Tech’s subsidiary, Rock Tech Guben GmbH, will partner with leading research and industry organizations, including NTUA (Greece), VITO (Belgium), and Admiris (Greece). Together, they aim to optimize lithium extraction processes and boost lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) production from spodumene. Rock Tech anticipates substantial future operational and cost benefits for the Guben converter from this optimization work.

Mirco Wojnarowicz, Rock Tech's CEO, stated: "We are honored to be selected for the KAVA Call funding and to work jointly with partners to commercialize innovative, potentially game-changing lithium processing technologies.”

The selected project, named OLiVer (Hard rock Lithium Extraction and Purified Value Products for Energy Applications) will demonstrate innovative processes at pilot scale, significantly improving lithium recovery efficiency and reducing environmental impact in line with EU green transition goals.

The OLiVer project will focus on four main objectives: Optimizing pyro-hydro-metallurgical processing to enhance lithium extraction efficiency from spodumene; Developing a novel secondary lithium sulfate recovery process, enabling improved lithium recovery rates; Integrating primary and secondary lithium sulfate streams to boost overall LHM production yield; and Conducting pilot-scale demonstrations to establish commercial viability for the enhanced lithium extraction process.

With this project, Rock Tech aims to drive forward the EU's critical raw materials strategy and sustainability goals by producing high-purity LHM for electric vehicle batteries regionally.

More information is posted on www.RockTechLithium.com.