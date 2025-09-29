Canadian Mining Hall of Fame announces 2026 inductees 

The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame is excited to welcome four new members who will be celebrated at the annual gala dinner and induction ceremony on Jan. 8, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The Northern Miner is a proud co-founding member of the hall, along with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), The Mining Association of Canada, and The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC). Details about the event, along with tables and tickets available for purchase, can be found at: www.mininghalloffame.ca.

David Harquail (b.1956)

David Harquail is widely recognized for his clear strategic thinking, steady leadership and commitment to principled business practices. Throughout his distinguished career in mining finance, he has earned a reputation for combining technical expertise with a vision grounded in ethics, transparency and value creation. His approach to leadership has elevated the organizations he has led and shaped the culture and direction of global mining itself.

As CEO from 2007 to 2020, and current Franco-Nevada board chair, Harquail has overseen substantive value creation for shareholders. In 2007, he led Franco-Nevada in its initial public offering, raising $1.2 billion in what was the largest mining IPO in Canadian history. With a business model focused on royalties and streams on properties with strong exploration optionality, the company’s value appreciated to a market capitalization of more than $50 billion with 18 consecutive years of dividend increases paying out almost $4 billion to shareholders.

David Harquail

David was born in Toronto into the mining exploration business. His father, James, worked directly for one of the world’s greatest mineral explorers, Thayer Lindsley, founding multiple exploration companies on the Toronto and Vancouver stock exchanges. Harquail’s early summers were spent on sites across Canada, and he would go on to earn a degree in geological engineering specialized in exploration from the University of Toronto, followed by an MBA from McGill University.

Harquail began his career with stints in mining consulting, banking and corporate development. In 1987, he joined Seymour Schulich and Pierre Lassonde at Beutel, Goodman and Co. where he managed the precious metals funds. In parallel, from 1988 to 1996 Harquail was CEO of Redstone Resources, a public subsidiary of Franco-Nevada. In 2002, Franco-Nevada merged with Newmont Mining and Normandy to form the world’s largest gold company. Harquail relocated to Denver as head of Newmont Capital, later serving as executive vice-president. In 2007, Newmont sold its royalty assets and Harquail returned to Toronto to relaunch the new Franco-Nevada.

Throughout his career, Harquail has given back to the industry. He was an active volunteer for CIM, serving as chair of the 1994 CIM Convention and the Management and Economics Society, and has been a director at PDAC. Post Bre-X, he was a member of the 1998-2000 OSC-TSX Mining Standards Task Force that called for the creation of the 43-101 standards. He served as chair of the World Gold Council from 2017 to 2020 when the new GLDM ETF was launched and the Responsible Gold Mining Principles were adopted.

Equally significant is Harquail’s philanthropic legacy. He has served on many non-profit boards and his family foundation has committed more than $30 million to charitable causes. Major gifts include the Harquail Centre for Neuromodulation at Sunnybrook Health Sciences in Toronto, advancing cutting-edge treatments for brain-related conditions, along with a landmark gift to the Harquail School of Earth Sciences and its Mineral Exploration Research Centre (MERC) at Laurentian University in Sudbury.

David Harquail has redefined what it means to lead in mining – proving that innovation, integrity and generosity can shape a lasting and responsible legacy.

Don Lindsay (b.1958)

Don Lindsay is one of Canada’s most respected and impactful business leaders, known for shaping the mining industry through a rare combination of strategic vision, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Over the course of an exceptional 17-year tenure as president and CEO of Teck Resources, he transformed the company into a global force in copper and coal, guiding it through major economic cycles while keeping sustainability and community at the heart of its growth.

Born in Toronto in 1958, Don holds an honours bachelor of science in mining engineering from Queen’s University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. His early career in banking was equally impactful. As president of CIBC World Markets, he pioneered Canada’s first mining-focused investment banking group, revolutionizing how the financial sector supported the resource industry and positioning CIBC as a global leader in mining finance.

Don Lindsay

When Lindsay took the helm at Teck in 2005, the company was valued at $8 billion. Under his leadership, Teck grew to a market capitalization of $22 billion, returned nearly $9 billion to shareholders, and increased its copper reserves from 2.5 million to 19 million tonnes – ensuring a 70-year reserve life based on 2022 production levels. Key acquisitions like Aur Resources and Fording Canadian Coal made Teck a leader in critical minerals, and one of the world’s largest exporters of metallurgical coal.

Equally transformative was his work on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Long before ESG became a mainstream focus, Lindsay embedded sustainability and social responsibility into Teck’s operations. Teck initiatives, such as The Zinc Alliance for Child Health and programs like Copper and Health, have reached more than 140 million people globally and influenced international policy on public health and infrastructure. Under his guidance, Teck earned recognition as one of the most sustainable mining companies in the world.

As chair of the International Council of Mining and Metals (ICMM), Lindsay spearheaded the development of the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management, a standard that changed the safety and quality of tailings management in the industry.

Lindsay has chaired many industry organizations, such as the International Zinc Association, Business Council of Canada, and board of governors for the World Economic Forum’s mining and metals sub-group. He remains active as chair of Manulife Financial and sits on the board of directors at BHP. He also served as chair for the 2025 Invictus Games in Whistler and has led major philanthropic efforts, including a $200 million campaign for BC Children’s Hospital.

Lindsay has been recognized with numerous honours, including the Order of British Columbia, multiple honorary doctorates and lifetime achievement awards from the mining and business communities. His career stands as a testament to the power of combining business excellence with social responsibility.

Catherine McLeod-Seltzer (b.1960)

Catherine McLeod-Seltzer is one of Canada’s most influential figures in the international mining and exploration industry, having built a remarkable career defined by vision, leadership and results.

McLeod-Seltzer was born in 1960 in Vancouver into a multi-generational mining family where she was immersed in the industry from an early age, living in mining communities such as Stewart, B.C., and Pine Point, N.W.T. After completing high school in West Vancouver, she earned a bachelor of business administration from Trinity Western University in 1984, setting the foundation for what would become a pioneering path in mining finance, making her mark in what was a male-dominated industry.

She began her career at Yorkton Securities, quickly establishing herself as a standout in capital markets. In 1991, she took an opening at Yorkton’s office in Santiago, Chile – a move that began her long-standing involvement in South American mining projects. It was there she met geologist David Lowell, and together they founded Arequipa Resources, with McLeod-Seltzer as CEO at age 32. Under her leadership, the company was publicly listed and went on to discover the Pierina gold deposit in Peru, later sold to Barrick Gold (now Barrick Mining) for $1.1 billion in 1996.

Catherine McLeod-Seltzer

Over the course of her career, Catherine has raised more than $750 million in exploration capital and played key roles in building and selling companies valued at over $4 billion. Her influence can be seen in the success of Francisco Gold, Peru Copper, and Miramar Mining. With partner Eira Thomas she moved on to diamonds, creating Stornoway Diamond, which developed Quebec’s first diamond mine. Catherine and Eira went on to start Lucara Diamond with Lukas Lundin. Lucara’s Karowe Mine in Botswana has produced some of the world’s largest diamonds.

Since 1999, McLeod-Seltzer has held several board positions and served as chair of Bear Creek Mining, leading community-forward projects in Peru and Mexico. She joined the board of Kinross Gold in 2005, becoming independent chair in 2019. She went on to become a director of Teck Resources.

McLeod-Seltzer’s commitment to philanthropy is evident in her support and participation on boards for organizations like the Union Gospel Mission, The Fraser Institute, and BC Children’s Hospital.

She has consistently combined strong business acumen with a deep commitment to sustainability, governance and social impact. Her leadership has championed local community partnerships and Indigenous engagement and created empowerment initiatives for women in mining.

A recipient of numerous accolades, including being named one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women by the Women’s Executive Network, Mining Person of the Year by The Northern Miner, one of the 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining, and the Award for Significant Board Contribution by the Association of Women in Finance, McLeod-Seltzer remains a role model and mentor for future generations. Her legacy is defined not only by financial success but by raising the standard for leadership in mining – a standard built on integrity and inclusion.

Gordon Garfield Morrison (b.1948)

Gordon Garfield Morrison is one of Canada's most accomplished and respected mining exploration leaders, having shaped the modern understanding of mineral discovery in the Sudbury Basin and beyond. Over a career spanning more than five decades, Morrison has driven some of the most significant ore discoveries in Canadian mining history, revitalizing long-established camps and mentoring a new generation of geoscientists in the process.

Born in 1948 in Sturgeon Falls, Ont., Gordon graduated with a bachelor of science in geology from Queen’s University. His early career began at Inco, where he combined rigorous geological analysis with emerging technologies, including borehole electromagnetic methods and 3D-modelling tools that would later become standard in deep exploration. His innovative thinking led to a wave of discoveries in the Sudbury Basin during a period when the region was considered geologically exhausted.

Morrison’s exploration leadership has led to 17 major mineral discoveries – many under the banners of Inco and later FNX Mining. Of these, nine advanced into full production and three into partial development. Collectively, they represent nearly 3.5 billion lb. of nickel, over 5.5 billion lb. of copper, and more than 15 million oz. of platinum, palladium and gold. The sheer scale of these discoveries valued at more than $70 billion at today’s metal prices cements his place among the most successful mine finders in Canadian history.

Gordon Garfield Morrison

Morrison’s legacy is equally defined by his contributions to building strong, diverse teams, and mentoring professionals across the mining value chain. His mantra, “learn and adjust”, is advice he has shared with colleagues and mentees alike in exploration, mine development and company building. Gordon has an excellent eye for developing talent regardless of age, gender or ethnicity. His approach to leadership grounded in respect, humility and collaboration has influenced a generation of geologists, engineers, environmental professionals and corporate leaders. His ability to see beyond traditional silos has made him a sought-after adviser, strategist and mentor in an increasingly multidisciplinary industry.

At TMAC Resources, Morrison helped guide not only the technical development of the Hope Bay project in Nunavut but also the company’s landmark agreements with Inuit landowners. These negotiations established a new benchmark for industry-Indigenous partnerships, built on transparency, equity and mutual respect.

Today, he continues to support the next generation of exploration through advisory roles with companies such as Exiro Minerals, Orix Geoscience, ONGold Resources, Magna Mining and Perseverance Metals.

Throughout his career, Morrison has exemplified the values of intellectual curiosity, integrity and quiet excellence. His influence on the science, practice and culture of mineral exploration continues to shape the Canadian mining industry and inspire those who follow in his footsteps.