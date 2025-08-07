Canadian mining trailblazer passes away

James (Jim) Stockton Redpath, aged 88, passed away on August 2 in St. John’s, Newfoundland, following a courageous 20-year battle with Parkinson’s disease, according to his obituary.

Redpath was a Canadian mining engineer and he is renowned for founding J.S. Redpath Ltd., a mining contracting firm focused on shaft sinking in North Bay, at just 26 years old. The company is now known as Redpath Mining Contractors and Engineers.

Born and raised at a mine site in Val-d’Or, Quebec, Jim Redpath was the eldest son of James and Margaret Redpath. His early summers included working on a small exploration boat in Hudson Bay, an experience that inspired his strong work ethic and deep appreciation for the Canadian North, his obituary noted.

He earned a mining engineering degree from McGill University before establishing his notable mining contracting business.

The obituary highlights that Redpath “founded J.S. Redpath Ltd. at age 26,” a company initially composed of just four employees in October 1962. By its 60th anniversary in 2022, the firm employed more than 6,400 people worldwide, including 200 in North Bay. The company quickly grew, and by five years after its founding, it had secured five major projects. One notable project was the Creighton Mine No. 9 Shaft in Ontario, which was the deepest shaft in North America at the time.

Under Redpath’s leadership, the company built a reputation for technical excellence and integrity, becoming a global leader in mining services, the obituary states. He retired from the company at age 50, proud of its growth and legacy.

After leaving the mining industry, Redpath pursued art curation studies at Sotheby’s in New York and later led North Bay’s Capitol Arts Centre, promoting local artists and cultural development.

Later in life, Jim and his wife Bobbi settled in St. John’s, a city he cherished deeply. There, they immersed themselves in the vibrant arts community, his obituary added.

In recognition of his contributions to both industry and the arts, Redpath received honorary doctorates from McGill University and Nipissing University and served as the first Chancellor of Nipissing University in 1994. His awards include Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden and Diamond Jubilee Medals and the Order of Ontario.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbi, with whom he shared over 50 years of a joyful life, and by his children Carolyn, Lorraine, John, and Sarah, along with five grandchildren. His siblings, Anne and John, predeceased him. His obituary describes him as a man of vision, reinvention, and quiet philanthropy, who will be missed and fondly remembered.

A Celebration of Life will take place on August 20 at 4 p.m. at The Rooms in St. John’s, Newfoundland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson Canada or a local arts organization in Jim’s memory.