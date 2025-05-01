CanAlaska Uranium completes historic drill at Cree East project

CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV: CVV; OTCQX: CVVUF) announced successful completion of the winter drill program on the Cree East project in the southeastern Athabasca Basin. The program, which was the first on the project in over a decade, focused on a series of new high-priority targets identified based on the results of historical drilling and re-interpreted geophysical surveys in target area B.

During the program, the company successfully tested the targeted graphitic stratigraphy and intersected associated basement and sandstone hydrothermal alteration, re-activated semi-brittle basement and sandstone faults, and elevated radiometry within the graphitic fault zones.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, commented: "The first drilling in over a decade on this very large project located just west of the Key Lake mill has substantially upgraded one of the main target areas by intersecting related alteration, faults, and elevated radiometry. In many ways, the Cree East project is revealing a potential deposit fingerprint that is commonly observed near significant uranium mineralization in the eastern Athabasca Basin. Early results from this modest drilling program have been highly encouraging and the CanAlaska team is looking forward to future drilling programs to advance this project toward discovery."

The company confirmed the 2025 winter drill program on the Cree East project is now complete. The program consisted of seven diamond drill holes, five of which intersected the unconformity target horizon, for a total of 3,339 metres. Two drillholes were lost due to technical issues. All the drillholes were completed in target area B due to encouraging results as the program progressed.

The 2025 drilling program successfully intersected graphitic host rocks showing evidence of post-Athabasca structural reactivation events, hydrothermal alteration, and elevated radioactivity. In the lower sandstone column, the company also identified significant structure and hydrothermal alteration, now defined over approximately 450 metres of strike length. These features are commonly associated with basement-hosted uranium deposits.

Results of the first drill program in over a decade on the Cree East project indicate evidence of potential uranium-bearing hydrothermal fluids moving through target area B. The company is waiting results from assay results for the drills holes during the winter 2025 exploration program.

More information is posted on www.CanAlaska.com.