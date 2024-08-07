Canterra reports 12.5% copper and expands Victoria project in Newfoundland

Canterra Minerals (TSXV: CTM; OTCQB: CTMCF) has announced high copper grades of up to 12.5% in recent grab samples from its Victoria project. The company has also secured an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in adjacent properties, expanding the Victoria project in central Newfoundland. The project is noted for its historical mining and known high-grade copper occurrences.

The recent samples, showing 12.5% and 12.1% copper, were collected from angular boulders within the newly acquired claims, located 1 km east of the previously reported high-grade copper results. This discovery suggests that the high-grade copper mineralization may extend beyond previously known areas.

The expansion adds 1,095 ha to the Victoria property, increasing its total size to 1,275 ha. This area has a history of small-scale mining dating back to the early 1900s. Previous drilling on the project reported copper grades of up to 5.5% over 20.58 meters.

“With the addition of this project to our growing portfolio, Canterra continues to consolidate assets in the district with focused exploration work to come later this year," said Canterra’s CEO and president Chris Pennimpede .



The Victoria project also includes historic exploration adits, shafts and drifts from the early 1900s.

