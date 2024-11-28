Cantex extends high-grade mineralization at North Rackla project

Cantex Mine Development (TSXV: CD; OTCQB: CTXDF) completed its massive sulphide drill program at the North Rackla project in the Yukon. In the main zone, 33 holes totaling 6,000 metres were completed. The project is about 150 metres northeast of the town of Mayo, Yukon. The drilling included 28 holes drilled at the massive sulphide zone and five holes drilled at the copper zone on the west side of the claim block.

The drilling at the massive sulphide zone focused on the discovery sector and involved continuing extension of the strike length. The company stated the drill-confirmed strike length is now 2.65 km, an increase of 300 metres this season. The mineralization remains open both along strike and to depth.

Results from 16 holes at the discovery sector of the Main zone have been received. A 2.4 metre interval of 25.82% combined lead-zinc within a broader interval of 13.6 metres of 7.25% combined lead-zinc in hole YKDD24-302B. Hole YKDD24-303 intersected a 2.1 metre interval of 27.63% lead-zinc within a broader 6.4 metre intercept of 13.91% combined lead-zinc. An 18.85 metre interval of mineralization was intersected in hole YKDD24-306 which contains 4.03% combined lead-zinc.

The drilling in the northeastern portion of the Main zone contains elevated copper values which Cantex suggests could be the central feeder zone of the mineralization. The company said if this area in the northeast corner is the centre of the deposit, then the strike length could possibly be doubled. These notable intercepts continue to demonstrate to the company the significant size and grade of the Main zone mineralization.

Cantex has 1,075 claims covering over 20,000 ha in the Yukon. The company also has projects in Nevada in the United States, and in the Republic of Yemen.

