Cantex impressed with mineralization at its massive sulphide project

Cantex Mine Development (TSXV: CD; OTCQB: CTXDF) has provided the exploration plans for 2025 on its 14,077 ha North Rackla claim block in the Yukon.

Cantex's directors continue to be impressed with the scale and grade of the mineralization at the massive sulphide project. Drilling in 2024 brought the drill confirmed strike length to 2.65 km and continued to intersect high grade mineralization such as hole YKDD24-315 which intersected 15 metres of 62 g/t silver, 3.49% lead, 19.38% zinc and 117 g/t germanium.

The mineralization is open both along strike and to depth, with the deepest intercept occurring at 700 metres depth where hole YKDD20-163 contained a 23.67 metre true width of 24 g/t silver, 2.31% lead and 5.84% zinc. Drilling this season will focus on further expanding the mineralization.

Cantex is also initiating metallurgical test work on the massive sulphide mineralization. The coarse-grained, high-grade nature of the mineralization suggests that concentration on site may not require flotation. This would eliminate hazardous tailings and minimize the environmental impact of mining at North Rackla.

Cantex looks forward to a productive drill season on its North Rackla project. The company will be undertaking work not only on the advanced massive sulphide project but also selected targets within the broader claim block. These include the copper project, the G14 silver-copper anomaly, the G66 gold anomaly and the northern gold area.

More information is posted on www.Cantex.ca.