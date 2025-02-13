Cantex reports elevated germanium results at its North Rackla project

Cantex Mine Development (TSXV: CD; OTCQB: CTXDF) reported bulk germanium results from its 2024 drilling program at its 14,077 ha North Rackla claim block in the Yukon. Drill teams completed germanium analyses on all intercepts with elevated silver-lead-zinc analyses.

The 180 g/t germanium was in a 2.53 metre intercept in hole YKDD24-320 which also contained 93 g/t silver, 11.43% lead and 32.68% zinc. It was within a larger 6.09 metre mineralized zone which contained 98 g/t germanium, 53 g/t silver, 6.01% lead and 19.47% zinc.

Hole YKDD24-315 had a high-grade intercept of 9 metres of 171 g/t germanium with 96 g/t silver, 5.27% lead and 28.81% zinc. This was within a 15-metre interval containing 117 g/t germanium, 62 g/t silver, 3.49% lead and 19.38% zinc.

The Chinese government announced in December of 2024 that it would be banning all exports of germanium to the United States. This comes after it announcing in August 2023 it would be restricting exports of germanium. As China produces and refines the majority of the world's germanium this leaves the West in need of alternative sources to reliably supply this critical metal, which is used in computer chips, solar panels, fiber optics and military applications such as night vision optics, etc. Western countries have yet to develop this domestic source.

The impact of this ban is both financial and strategic. The fact that China has banned the export of germanium highlights the need for consumers like the United States to secure sources of this critical mineral that are both safe and reliable. The United States Geological Survey has recently published a report on germanium and gallium (found at: https://pubs.usgs.gov/of/2024/1057/ofr20241057.pdf) which quantifies the potential disruption to the US economy.

More importantly is an inadequate germanium supply will prevent the United States from manufacturing the quantities of advanced weapon systems needed to keep pace with its global adversaries. The ability to deter an adversary from acting is dependent on the US having an adequate armaments stockpile. Without access to germanium, weapons manufacture will decrease, resulting in an increased risk of conflict.

The germanium price was stable for some time; however, since restrictions were announced the price has increased substantially and is presently US $2.29 per gram.

The germanium not only adds value to the mineralization but importantly could provide a western source desperately needed. The strategic importance of a western source of germanium has never been greater. More information is posted on www.Cantex.ca