Cantex reports elevated levels of germanium at North Rackla

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD; OTCQB: CTXDF) has provided an update for its 14,077 ha North Rackla claim block in the Yukon. The company has reported that it detected critical element germanium in elevated levels.

Cantex's directors provided a summary of the germanium results received from the company's massive sulphide project in the Yukon. Since its discovery, the massive sulphide project contains silver, lead and zinc values amongst the highest found in North America.

At the main zone, the company tested 595 sphalerite analyses from 97 intercepts. Cantex found these intercepts averaged 654 g/t of germanium. In addition, 77 analyses of sphalerite from 14 intercepts at the nearby GZ zone averaged 521 g/t germanium.

Cantex has identified a suitable technique for bulk analysis of germanium in core. As expected, there is a strong correlation between germanium content and zinc grade, as it is the sphalerite (zinc sulphide) grains that contain germanium. Core with higher zinc content typically has higher germanium content. The presence of galena, or other non-ore minerals in the core dilutes the sphalerite and thus decreases the germanium content. However, in a sphalerite concentrate, the germanium grade will approach that found in the LA-ICPMS analyses: 654 g/ton in the main zone and 521 g/ton in the GZ zone.

In recent times germanium has entered the global spotlight. This is due to the combination of its importance in the manufacture of several modern technologies, some of which have military applications, and the lack of a significant western germanium source. Russia and China produce 76% of the world's germanium resources. China represents 82% of refined germanium production.

As a result of trade tensions, China announced export controls on germanium to the United States in August of 2023, and then a total ban on exports in December of 2024. It is unknown what additional measures China will put into place because of the significant increase in tensions with the US.

This leaves the West in need of alternative sources to reliably supply this critical metal, which is used in computer chips, solar panels, fiber optics and military applications such as night vision optics, etc. This is expected to become even more challenging when Teck's Red Dog mine in Alaska, currently the most significant western source of Germanium, reaches its expected end of life in six years. The Red Dog mine averages between 104 and 249 grams per tonne germanium.

Germanium is presently trading for US$2.11 per gram.

