Cantex traces massive sulphides over 2.1 km at North Rackla in Yukon

Cantex Mine Development (TSXV: CD) has confirmed the Discovery sector at the Main zone massive sulphide deposit at its North Rackla base metals project in the Yukon has a strike length of at least 2.1 km.

Hole YKDD21-186 intersected 4.8 metres grading 6.06% lead, 9.48% zinc and 43.37 g/t silver, including a 3.4 metre section at 7.04% lead, 12.13% zinc and 55.66 g/t silver. Hole 189 drilled from the same pad returned a true width of 8.2 metres of 4.38% lead, 6.41% zinc and 26.43 g/t silver, including a 1.9 metre section assaying 13.43% lead, 11.29% zinc and 71.29 g/t silver.

These intersects also contain from 0.02% to 0.41% copper and from 1.53% to 4.85% manganese. Drilling underway at the Centra sector of the Main zone returned a 3.5-metre true width intersection grading 6.17% lead-zinc with 36.82 g/t silver, 0.49% copper and 3.85% manganese.

Cantex structural geologist Chris Buchanan says that the contact and the massive sulphide mineralization are locally displaced by steeply dipping northeast trending faults that displace the contact and massive sulphides up to 25 metres. The sulphides are believed to be continuous along the 2.1 km strike length and remain open to the northeast.

Visit www.Cantex.ca.