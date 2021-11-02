Cantex traces massive sulphides over 2.1 km at North Rackla in Yukon

Cantex Mine Development (TSXV: CD) has confirmed the Discovery sector at the Main zone massive sulphide deposit at its North Rackla base […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff November 2, 2021 At 2:05 pm
Cantex president and CEO Chad Ulansky at the North Rackla zinc-lead-silver project. Credit: Cantex Mine Development.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Cantex Mine Development (TSXV: CD) has confirmed the Discovery sector at the Main zone massive sulphide deposit at its North Rackla base metals project in the Yukon has a strike length of at least 2.1 km.

Hole YKDD21-186 intersected 4.8 metres grading 6.06% lead, 9.48% zinc and 43.37 g/t silver, including a 3.4 metre section at 7.04% lead, 12.13% zinc and 55.66 g/t silver. Hole 189 drilled from the same pad returned a true width of 8.2 metres of 4.38% lead, 6.41% zinc and 26.43 g/t silver, including a 1.9 metre section assaying 13.43% lead, 11.29% zinc and 71.29 g/t silver.

These intersects also contain from 0.02% to 0.41% copper and from 1.53% to 4.85% manganese. Drilling underway at the Centra sector of the Main zone returned a 3.5-metre true width intersection grading 6.17% lead-zinc with 36.82 g/t silver, 0.49% copper and 3.85% manganese.

Cantex structural geologist Chris Buchanan says that the contact and the massive sulphide mineralization are locally displaced by steeply dipping northeast trending faults that displace the contact and massive sulphides up to 25 metres. The sulphides are believed to be continuous along the 2.1 km strike length and remain open to the northeast.

Visit www.Cantex.ca.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Nov 13 2021 - Nov 20 2021
ALTA 2021 Nickel-Cobalt-Copper, Uranium-REE, Gold-PM, In Situ Recovery, Lithium & Battery Technology Conference & Exhibition
Feb 06 2022 - Feb 08 2022
Geo Week
Apr 11 2022 - Apr 13 2022
Global Conference on Environmental Science and Applications (GCEE-2022)
Apr 14 2022 - Apr 16 2022
Untitled“International Conference on Polymer Science and Composite Materials” (ICPSCM-2022)

Related Posts