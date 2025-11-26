Carney’s fast-track plans hit snag in New Brunswick

Prime Minister Mark Carney highlighted the New Brunswick-based Sisson mine in his second wave of "nation-building" projects and referred it to Ottawa’s new Major Projects Office earlier this month. Despite this, the province retained the final decision-making authority. Environment Minister Gilles LePage informed reporters, as quoted by CBC and Global News, that none of the 40 required conditions had been met yet. He emphasized that the project could not begin construction until 28 of these conditions were satisfied.

The proposed New Brunswick mine would produce tungsten and molybdenum, metals used in batteries and other clean-technology applications. Northcliff, the private proponent, has stated in the past it will make a final investment decision around 2027 with construction to follow if it’s approved.

The 40 conditions encompassed essential environmental and safety measures, including approvals for air and water quality, a comprehensive emergency response plan, modeling for potential tailings pond failures, and a requirement to commence construction within five years.

Despite its elevated status in Ottawa, the project remained in limbo as none of these conditions had been fulfilled.

New Brunswick initiated the EIA review for Sisson in 2015. The province extended the EIA deadline in 2020, again in 2022, and most recently this month, now setting the new deadline for 2030. LePage described the EIA as an ongoing process, indicating the province's willingness to keep the review open without lowering standards.

LePage emphasized the 40 conditions would be evaluated against current environmental regulations, rather than those from a decade ago. He stated that these conditions remained valid but needed to be updated to align with today's standards across municipal, provincial, and federal levels.

A new requirement to produce an updated wetland map added additional biodiversity obligations to the existing water, air, and tailings risk considerations, further tightening the technical and permitting requirements at a time when Ottawa sought to expedite critical minerals supply. Environmentalists are concerned about the potential impact of the Sisson mine project on the Naskwaak River watershed.

On paper, Sisson aligned perfectly with the type of project Carney aimed to promote. The mine would produce tungsten and molybdenum, metals essential for batteries and other clean-technology applications. By referring the project to the Major Projects Office earlier this month, the federal government indicated its desire to fast-track Sisson, despite the provincial EIA decision confirming that none of the 40 prerequisite steps had been met.

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt attempted to balance this situation by welcoming the opportunity while highlighting economic challenges. She committed to ensuring the project would strengthen the province, create well-paying jobs for New Brunswickers, and contribute to the provincial economy. However, her government also sought assurances that Sisson could achieve viable mineral prices once operational. The mine had already faced delays due to weak investment interest, partly due to cheaper competing supply from China.

Indigenous consent added another layer to the approval process. The Wolastoqey chiefs of New Brunswick and the provincial government signed an accommodation agreement for Sisson in 2017, but final First Nations approval was contingent upon meeting the 40 provincial EIA conditions.

In a joint statement following Carney's announcement, the six chiefs reiterated their commitment to the process. They emphasized their insistence on adherence to all proper processes and the maintenance of the conditions established for the mine. They stressed that this included ensuring the EIA conditions set by the province were met, along with the accommodations outlined in the agreements signed by their communities. They also stated they were monitoring new information, reviewing implications for existing legal matters, and urging governments to uphold Wolastoqey rights at every step.