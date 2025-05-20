Cascadia follows up on drilling after discovering significant 2024 gold outcrop

Cascadia Minerals (TSXV: CAM; OTCQB: CAMNF) – a Canadian junior mining company – has commenced its fully-funded exploration program for the 2025 field season. Crews have recently mobilized to the Catch copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver epithermal project, where work is underway to follow up on a new 1,065 g/t gold outcrop discovery made in 2024 and other copper-gold target areas.

The 119 km2 Catch property is in central Yukon, 50 km southeast of the town of Carmacks, within the traditional territory of the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation, in an underexplored part of the Stikine Terrane – a key geological terrane which extends from the Golden Triangle in British Columbia into Yukon.

Cascadia's president and CEO, Graham Downs stated: "We're very excited to have our 2025 exploration at Catch underway. The discovery in 2024 of extremely high-grade gold-silver mineralization at the Amp zone is a game changer for Cascadia. Crews are conducting detailed prospecting and mapping of outcrops at Amp to refine drill targeting and drill pad placement. With diamond drilling scheduled to begin before the end of the month, we will soon see what these high-grade rocks look like at depth. The next priority for crews will be systematic exploration of the Volt zone, which has extensive float mineralization across a broad geochemical anomaly. Our team is confident we can localize the bedrock source of this mineralization for drilling after the Amp holes are completed."

The company has planned to focus on the Amp and Volt zones in 2025. At the Amp Zone, two to three shallow drill holes, totaling about 400 metres, will test high-grade epithermal gold-silver mineralization discovered in outcrop in 2024. One sample returned 1,065 g/t gold with 267 g/t silver, with nearby follow-up samples returning 187.0 g/t gold with 33.9 g/t silver, and 141.0 g/t gold with 45.2 g/t silver. These samples are located within a highly silicified basalt associated with elevated arsenic and antimony geochemistry.

Drill teams have also encountered significant copper mineralization in rock samples at Amp, with 2023 sampling returning 2.13% copper in outcrop. Crews will also conduct prospecting and mapping at this target to better understand the distribution of mineralization, and the relationship between the high-grade gold and copper zones.

At the Volt zone, located 1 km north of Amp, drilling will target the as-yet unidentified source of significant copper-gold mineralization in float across a 500 x 500 metre area, where 258 rocks returned an average grade of 0.32% copper with 0.70 g/t gold. This mineralization is located within a landslide which has shifted it from source by up to 250 metres. Crews will begin by completing a comprehensive mapping and surficial geology study to refine drill targeting, with up to 600 m of diamond drilling planned.

