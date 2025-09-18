Cascadia secures 10-year exploration permit for Carmacks copper-gold project

Cascadia Minerals (TSXV: CAM; US-OTCQB: CAMNF) reported it has received a 10-year Class 4 exploration permit for its 177 km2 Carmacks project. Diamond drilling has now commenced, with 4,000 m planned to focus on expanding resources around the Carmacks main deposit. A second drill is scheduled to arrive on September 20th.

The highlights include up to 4,000 metres of diamond drilling carried out in 13 holes, primarily aimed at deposit expansion through step-outs on key 2021 drill holes. In the 2000 Zone, drilling revealed 105.52 metres of 0.96% copper and 0.18 g/t gold in Hole CRM21-011. In the 1213 zone, a 119.40-metre intersection contained 0.76% copper and 0.14 g/t gold in Hole CRM21-025. Additionally, in the 147 Zone, drilling encountered 65.35 meters of0.96% copper and 0.32 g/t gold in Hole CRM21-019.

Historically, exploration efforts primarily focused on shallow copper oxide mineralization, but sulphide mineralization remains open along strike and at depth in all zones. The 10-year exploration permit permits significant amounts of diamond drilling and support activities, enabling extensive campaigns for resource expansion and advancement.

Graham Downs, Cascadia's president and CEO, said: "We're very pleased to have the first drill turning in our fully funded initial 4,000 m drill program at Carmacks, less than a month after closing the acquisition of Granite Creek Copper. Having a 10-year exploration permit in hand is a major milestone, setting the stage for large-scale programs to advance the project. Modelling shows the Carmacks main deposit is open in all directions. Historical drilling primarily targeted near-surface copper oxide mineralization, leaving extensive areas untested and in many cases, holes were shut down when sulphide mineralization was encountered. In addition to the growth potential at the Main deposit, the 177 km2 property covers a large portion of the Minto Copper Belt and hosts numerous compelling targets that will be advanced for 2026 drilling. One of these targets includes zone A, which was drilled in the 80s and returned 25m of 2.27% copper with 2.20 g/t gold. The Carmacks project is one of very few undeveloped copper-gold projects in North America with a road accessible deposit, clear expansion potential, and a district-scale land package."

More information is posted on www.CascadiaMinerals.com.